The Land

Red imported fire ants sniffed out in Toowoomba by detection dog

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
May 18 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two RIFA nests were found in Toowoomba on May 14 thanks to a dog detection team similar to the duo shown here from the National Fire Ant Eradication Program. Picture: Supplied
Two RIFA nests were found in Toowoomba on May 14 thanks to a dog detection team similar to the duo shown here from the National Fire Ant Eradication Program. Picture: Supplied

The National Fire Ant Eradication Program has reported two red imported fire ant nests are being treated in Meringandan West, in Toowoomba.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.