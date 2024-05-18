Red imported fire ants sniffed out in Toowoomba by detection dog

The National Fire Ant Eradication Program has reported two red imported fire ant nests are being treated in Meringandan West, in Toowoomba.
A NFAEP spokesperson said their experts responded after two suspect nests were located by the program's odour detection dog team on May 14.
Both nests have been treated using liquid insecticide.
The team was in the area conducting surveillance as part of compliance tracing activities, the NFAEP spokesperson said.
However, the tracing is not linked to the recent detection in Oakey.
The spokesperson said while the new detection was concerning, it demonstrated the decision to strengthen the national program's compliance function to address spread through human-assisted movement was the right one.
Field teams were on site on Thursday and were there again on Friday conducting eradication activities to ensure all nests are located and if necessary, treated, the spokesperson said.
Residents and businesses in Meringandan West are encouraged to join the fight by looking for and reporting any suspect nests or ants.
Invasive Species Council advocacy manager Reece Pianta said as more nests were detected, "state and federal governments must prioritise implementation of the fire ant Senate inquiry recommendations".
"Even more community outreach and advertising is needed - undetected nests out there growing and spreading are a huge risk," he said.
"With increased fire ant compliance and checking for nests, more nests will be found.
"'It's important that funding and resources are made available to ensure eradication can get back on track.
"'If we don't get on top of the infestation, fire ants will be a multi-billion dollar impact on Australia every year, impacting human health and devastating agriculture and our natural environment."
RIFA identification
Meringandan residents and businesses have been urged to look for and report suspect nests online at fireants.org.au or by calling 13 25 23.
Visit fireants.org.au for more information.
