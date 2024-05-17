Strong Queensland support at Rosedale Charolais' 35th annual sale

There was strong northern support at Rosedale Charolais 35th on-property sale at Blayney on Friday, with the top-priced bull heading to Queensland.
In the breakdown, 42 of 51 Charolais bulls sold to a $24,000 top to average $9809; 12 of 16 Charolais/Angus bulls reached a $13,000 top to average $8167; all 12 Charolais/Shorthorn bulls made to $16,000, averaging $7417; and seven of eight Charolais heifers sold to $8000, averaging $5571.
The top-priced bull, Rosedale Tequila, by Rosedale Premier and out of Rosedale Ruby M251, sold to online bidder John Mercer, Kandanga Valley Charolais and Charbray, Kandanga, Qld.
The August-2022 polled bull ranked in the top 10 per cent of the breed for 200-day and 600-day growth at +18 and +59, along with the top 15pc for 400-day growth, intramusuclar fat, and carcase weight at +33, +0.5 and +29, respectively.
He weighed 898 kilograms and scanned 12 millimetres rump fat, 9mm rib, 133 square centimetres eye muscle area and 6.4pc IMF.
The Mercers also bought one of the second-top priced bulls, Rosedale Trump Card, for $18,000.
The Rosedale Quartermaster son, 802kg, scanned 6.8pc IMF and ranked in the top 2pc for the trait, with 200-, 400- and 600-day growth of +23, +44 and +74.
Rosedale Typhoon, 822kg, also sold for $18,000 to M and H Swords, Mudgee.
By Rosedale Maverick and out of Rosedale Ruby K48, he ranked in the top 20pc for birthweight and the top 15pc for calving ease.
The remaining $18,000 sale was Rosedale Tax Free, 764kg, by Turnsbulls Duty Free and out of Rosedale Georgette J114, who was bought by Merrivale Partnership, Curlewis.
He was in the top 5pc for 200-, 400- and 600-day growth at +20, +40, +57, respectively, and the top 15pc for calving ease, birthweight, and rump and rib fats.
Glenlea Pastoral, Pillabooka, paid $16,000 for Rosedale TNT, by the $60,000 Ascot Rockstar and out of Rosedale Ruby M254.
The 806kg bull was in the top 5pc for 200-day growth and top 10pc for 400- and 600-day growth.
Rosedale Tax Haven was another $16,000 sale, going to LW and LW Davies, The Oaks.
The Turnbulls Duty Free son, 796kg, was in the top 1pc for 200-day growth, top 5pc for 400- and 600-day growth and top 20pc for birthweight.
Branga Plains Pastoral Company, Walcha, paid $14,000 for Rosedale Tie The Knot, 782kg, by Rosedale Quandry and out of Rosedale Poppy M289.
He ranked in the top 10pc for IMF at +0.8.
Branga Plains also bought Rosedale Tucker for $12,000, along with two Charolais/Shorthorn composites for $10,000 and $7000.
Murrumbidgee Pastoral, Geurie, secured four bulls averaging $11,500. Their top purchase was the $14,000 Rosedale Triton, by Rosedale Maverick.
Volume buyers also included the Queensland-based CB and DA Twist, Mungallala, who secured a draft of seven Charolais and composite bulls to an $8000 top and $6714 average.
The top-priced Charolais/Shorthorn was Rosedale Treasure, by Rosedale Newton John, who sold for $16,000 to Monte Carlo, Stuart Town.
Spinifex Pastoral, Swan Hill, Vic, bought the top-priced Charolais/Angus bull, Rosedale Trimble, by DSK Mitch, for $13,000.
The top-priced Charolais heifer was Rosedale Golden Girl U9, who sold for $8000 to another Queensland buyer in Rosetta Grazing, Collinsville.
Additional lots were selling after the auction.
Elders and Bowyer and Livermore agents conducted the sale with auctioneers Paul Dooley, Tamworth, and Nick Fogarty, Bowyer and Livermore.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.