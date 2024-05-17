Rain boosts buyer confidence and prices at the Forbes store cattle sale.

Recent falls across the Central West region has lifted buyer confidence and prices at the monthly Forbes store cattle sale.
Steers made up the bulk of the 1400 head yarding with buyers from Orange, Parkes, Condobolin, Cowra, Dunedoo and the local area in attendance.
Forbes Livestock Agency Co director Tim Mackay said it was an above average quality yarding with some nice advance weaner and yearling cattle on offer.
"The cows with calves were up $300 on the previous sale and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows were $100 to $150 better than expected," he said.
"I think the beneficial rain in our district has put some enthusiasm in buyers as a lot of the cattle went locally or west of Forbes."
Mr Mackay said the standout of the sale was a pen of 14, 545kg, Moogenilla-blood, Angus cows with calves which sold for $2700 a unit on account of Peter and Yas Samm, Big D Partnership, Condobolin.
Steers less than 200 kilograms sold to $830 a head, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $470 to $1010.
Steers that weighed from 280kg to 330kg made $860 to $1170 and those that tipped the scales at more than 330kg sold to from $1060 to $1400.
In the heifers, those less than 200kg attracted bids from $350 to $700 while those from 200kg to 280kg made $350 to $880.
Heifers that weighed from 280kg to 330kg sold from $650 to $1080 and those heavier than 330kg made $950 to $1200.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows attracted bids from $1300 to $1680 and cows sold to $1370.
Cows with calves made from $1220 to top the market at $2700 a unit.
Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co director Luke Whitty, Forbes, said the season has developed terrifically in the Central West.
"Here in the middle of the state we've been blessed. There is a lot of grazing crops ready for people to go on which has probably exacerbated prices with excess feed available," he said.
"The steers and heifers were up $50 to $80 compared to last sale which was quality and confidence related due to the rain we've had in the last couple of months."
Duxton Farms, Forbes, sold 15, 457kg, Moogenilla-blood, Angus cows with calves for $2050.
D and U Hodges, Bogan Gate, sold 14, 456kg, Moogenilla-blood, PTIC cows for $1680 a unit.
Vendor Pat Engley, Wesnoock, Tichborne, sold a draft of 50 Angus and Angus/Hereford PTIC cows to a top of $1610 a head.
Mr Engley purchased the draft during the dry of October 2021 to restock. The cows had their first calves at foot during the November 2021 flood, which reached a height of 4 meters on Mr Engley's property.
The same vendor also sold seven, 497kg, Angus/Hereford cows with calves for $1860 a unit.
Chris Haub, West Wyalong, sold 11, 390kg, Devanah-blood, Angus steers, 12 to 14-months old for $1400.
The same vendor also sold six, 386kg, Devanah-blood, Angus heifers as well as one Angus/Hereford heifer, 12 to 14 months old for $1200 a unit.
T Graham, Ballimore, sold a pen of 10, 388kg, Dalwhinnie-blood, Angus steers, 12 to 14-months old for $1390.
Rob Long, Bellarwi Pastoral Co, Barmedman, sold 15, 394kg, Kidman Poll Hereford-blood, Poll Hereford steers, 14 to 16-months old for $1360 a head.
The same vendor also sold a pen of 20 338kg, Kidman Poll Hereford-blood, Poll Hereford heifers, 10 to 12-months old, for $995 a head to Terry Ireland, Beltana, Tullibigeal.
The sale was conducted by the Forbes Livestock Selling Agents Association.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.