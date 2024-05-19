The Land
Renewables again, live ex ban, a branch rebooted and Hereford National

May 19 2024 - 6:00pm
A controversial cross-border renewables project that has sparked ongoing protests in Victoria is set to impact irrigation country in southern NSW. Farmers near Moulamein say Transgrid's VNI West proposal will take up to 25 per cent of their rice country out of production and have criticised the lack of consultation. Transgrid says it is still consulting as the corridor is narrowed, but leaders say more needs to be done to minimise the impacts of renewable energy projects.

