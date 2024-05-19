Renewables again, live ex ban, a branch rebooted and Hereford National

A controversial cross-border renewables project that has sparked ongoing protests in Victoria is set to impact irrigation country in southern NSW. Farmers near Moulamein say Transgrid's VNI West proposal will take up to 25 per cent of their rice country out of production and have criticised the lack of consultation. Transgrid says it is still consulting as the corridor is narrowed, but leaders say more needs to be done to minimise the impacts of renewable energy projects.
The federal government has ruled out an extension to phasing out the live export industry. The decision to ban the industry by 2028 has been met with condemnation, with many noting the $107 million transition package will not go far enough. A report commissioned by the government had suggested a transition period of up to 12 years, but the policy has only given four.
A recently revamped branch of NSW Farmers has developed a motion calling for a recycling scheme for unused electronic identification tags. The branch has been dormant for about 10 years but was revitalised earlier this year. President Geoff Chapman said there was a feeling that most decisions were now made in the city, leaving people in the bush feeling like they only had a limited influence.
Mawarra Genetics has again made its mark at the Hereford National Show and Sale at Wodonga. The Victorian stud claimed a string of broadribbons, including the grand champion bull. The stud then went on to sell the top-priced bull in the sale, with Yarram Park, also of Victoria, the buyer.
A select band of gun livestock agents from the Northern Tablelands and Northern Rivers have united forces under the new privately-held brand of Australian Property and Livestock Group. Comprising former Ray White agents, the new firm is headed by prior Ray White Rural leader Bruce Birch, with Guyra and Armidale agents Blake O'Reilly and Sam Sewell; Casino and Kyogle agents Andrew Summervillle, Nick Fuller, Josh Sawtell and Isaac Young.
Recent falls across the Central West region lifted buyer confidence and prices at the monthly Forbes store cattle sale on Friday. Forbes Livestock Agency Co director Tim Mackay said the standout of the sale was a pen of 14, 545kg, Moogenilla-blood, Angus cows with calves which sold for $2700 a unit on account of Peter and Yas Samm, Big D Partnership, Condobolin.
Following a 55 per cent surge in the Australian goat meat export volume in 2023, the momentum has continued into the first quarter of 2024, marking it one of the highest in history. MLA category and market insights analyst Emiliano Diaz said total exports reached 9995t (swt), a slight increase of 0.5pc from quarter four 2023, and a significant 52pc rise from quarter one 2023.
First-time farmer Katie Nash, Coonabarabran, has created a social media page to share her journey of life on the land. While the steep learning curve that comes with farming may have seen some throw in the towel, Kaitie has instead grabbed the bull by both horns. Her Instagram page has amassed more than 21,000 followers.
While NSW producers travelled long distances to Rockhampton for BEEF 2024, the effort paid off for many, with a long list of them taking home champion ribbons.
They certainly proved their breeding in the sunshine state, seeing success across the board including in some of the interbreed championships.
With the traditional 'State of Origin' rivalry between the two states, Oxley thinks all this NSW success shows the possibility BEEF could have just been held south of the border instead.
While attending to emails one of Oxley's colleagues was listening to the one of the breed's judging at BEEF 2024 in Rockhampton.
It was when she was listening to the names of the baby heifer class come over the microphone, when there was one scratching in the class named Uggboots.
Once the class had concluded, as the heifers were leaving the ring, the announcer said " Obviously it was too hot for Uggboots."
CWA volunteers get called to most domestic emergencies, including an incident involving lost dentures left on a plate of scones when the cleaning up was done.
Cooking ladies dove into a dumpster to their shoulders and found less than pearly whites at the bottom.
The relieved gentleman was quick to pop the pair into his mouth and nearly took a bite before the CWA came to his rescue and gave them a proper clean.
