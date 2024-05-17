The Land
Home/Markets

Light cattle strong at Yass in another large yarding

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
May 17 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Alexandra Bernard.

Despite another large yarding at the South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, the market held strong for the May feature weaner sale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.