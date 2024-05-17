Light cattle strong at Yass in another large yarding

Despite another large yarding at the South Eastern Livestock Exchange, Yass, the market held strong for the May feature weaner sale.
A total of 6036 cattle, mostly consisting of Angus steers, were yarded on Friday where weaner steers sold to a top of $1530 a head.
Jim Hindmarsh and Son agent Nick Harton said the market was similar to the last weaner sale at Yass a month ago, but dearer in spots with light steers particularly strong.
"It was a very good quality yarding," he said.
"The 200 kilogram to 250kg steers were very strong, selling for 400 cents a kilogram to 450c/kg.
"There was a little bit of resistance on the medium weights but they were still strong making about 380c/kg to 400c/kg."
Light weaner steers weighing less than 200kg sold for $640 to $775 while those in the 200kg to 280kg weight range made $680 to $1150.
Weaner steers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold for $720 to $1360 and heavier weaner steers more than 330kg made $1150 to $1530.
Light weaner heifers less than 200kg sold for $380 to $580 while weaner heifers weighing between 200kg and 280kg made $530 to $860.
Weaner heifers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold for $760 to $1005 and heavier weaner heifers more than 300kg made $1020 to $1090.
Simon Clowes, Fullerton, sold 36 Angus steers, 393kg, with Karoo blood, for $1530.
Bia Grab Pastoral Co, Grabben Gullen, sold 41 Angus steers, 343kg, with Rennylea blood, for $1445.
A pen of 14 Angus steers, 382kg, from JA, LM and PM Butt, Jugiong, made $1410.
A line of 58 Angus steers, 343kg, with Millah Murrah blood, from MR and M Crozier, Yass, sold for $1380.
Milly Milly Pastoral, Young, sold 49 Angus steers, 327kg, with Millwillah and Springwater blood, for $1330.
In the heifers Thomas, Katie Jayne and Sarah O'Brien, Braidwood, sold 28 Angus heifers, 405kg, with Krawarree and Hazeldean blood, for $1230.
Bonnie Doon Angus sold 18 Angus heifers, 345kg, with Onslow blood, for $1090.
Coots Creek Angus, Yass, sold 32 Angus heifers, 288kg, with Bongongo and Rennylea blood, for $970.
Mountfield Pastoral, Boorowa, sold 24 Angus steers, 304kg, for $925.
David and Donna Keith, Taralga, sold 16 Hereford heifers, 330kg, with JTR and Allanae blood, for $920.
Mr Keith said they had had a food season since rain in mid-December last year and the cattle were slightly heavier than his offering last year.
He said he was happy with how they sold.
Buyers were local as well as from Cootamundra, Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst, Tamworth, along with cattle going to St George, Queensland.
