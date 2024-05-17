Strong buyer competition pushes prices up slightly at Dubbo store sale

Weaner steers and heifers made up the bulk of the 1350 head yarding at the Dubbo store cattle sale.
Buyers from Bathurst, Wellington, Binnaway, Coonabarabran, Nyngan, Brewarrina and the local area were joined by two major feedlot buyers from Queensland and South Australia.
Weaner steers less than 200 kilograms sold from $340 to $720 a head, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $600 to $1050.
Weaner steers that weighed between 280kg and 330kg made $890 to $1240.
Yearling steers less than 330kg sold from $1210 to $1250 and those that tipped the scales at more than 330kg attracted bids from $1150 to $1400.
In the weaner heifers, those less than 200kg made from $205 to $660, while those from 200kg to 280kg sold from $530 to $850.
Heifers that weighed between 280kg and 330kg made from $700 to $835.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf-cows attracted bids from $1000 to $1270 and cows with calves sold from $1125 to top the market at $2500 a unit.
Meat and Livestock Australia market operator Angus Barlow said the yarding was well bred with a good crowd present.
"Market trends varied throughout but tending towards firm to slightly dearer for most classes presented," he said.
"Angus steer weaners and their crosses sold from $340 to $1240, Herefords and their crosses sold from $380 to $1030, Charolais to $900, Santa Gertrudis, Shorthorn and their crosses from $600 to $1050.
"Heifer weaners were dominated by the Angus breed making from $205 to $850 or 215c/kg to 361c/kg.
"Angus heifers on their first calf sold extremely well to spirited competition selling from $1760 to $2500 older types sold from $1180 to $1650."
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd.
