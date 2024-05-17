The Land
Home/Markets

Strong buyer competition pushes prices up slightly at Dubbo store sale

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated May 17 2024 - 6:05pm, first published 6:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A strong crowd of buyers were present at the Dubbo store cattle sale. File picture
A strong crowd of buyers were present at the Dubbo store cattle sale. File picture

Weaner steers and heifers made up the bulk of the 1350 head yarding at the Dubbo store cattle sale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.