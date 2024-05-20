Queensland breeder makes his debut at Hereford National after a 1300km trip

A bull with a pedigree going back to a foundation female for Queenland Hereford breeder, Jamie Hollis, Kalara Livestock, Clifton, has led him to exhibit his first bull at a national level.
After coming through the ranks in the Hereford youth programs, Mr Hollis had an opportunity to purchase a female, after winning his first Queensland Hereford Ambassador award, which led to him buying Kanimbla Revona F153 in 2011.
"I purchased her in half shares with Binara Poll Herefords," Mr Hollis said.
"She been the foundation female of my herd, most of my cows go back to that Revona cow."
"I build massive emphasis on my cow herd on cow families.
"I won't use a bull until I see the cow, I like to see their udders because I'm big on udders coming from a dairy background.
"I'm trying to build up my EBV profile, phenotype comes first to me.
"I'm trying to use whats new and fresh as fair as genetics goes and take a gamble on what they're going to do and try and do my research first and follow cow families."
From then the Revona name is prominent throughout his herd of 30 breeding females, with many receiving broad ribbons throughout the Queensland circuits, including The EKKA.
However, it's not just the females within the herd that have proven themselves in the show ring, but also his first bull to be offered at a national level, Kalara Tik Tik Boom T004.
The young 22-month-old bull was the first to be offered by Mr Hollis and his partner, Mikayla, at a national show and sale, which resulted in Tik Tik Boom being sashed reserve junior champion.
International judge Shane Bedwell, American Herefords Association said the bull was incredibly proud when he stepped around the ring.
"He is really thick, he's a bull that's got a lot of power and hip in him as you study him through his lower one third," Mr Bedwell said.
"He is really athletic in terms of his hip and hind leg, I really like that.
"He has the paperwork to back him up, he's a bull that you have to really really like."
Weighing 928 kilograms, with an eye muscle ares of 137 centimetres, Tik Tik Boom also measured a scrotal size of 42cm.
The TH Masterplan 183F son, was a grandson of Mr Hollis' foundation cow and sold for $16,000 to the Western Family, in Jindabyne.
Mr Hollis said the operation normally sells bulls from the paddock as yearlings to go north west, but Tik Tik Boom was different.
"This is a bull that I have felt that since he was a calf had that wow sire appeal, he's just got that sire presence to him," he said.
"He's got an exceptional cow in his dam and then you go digging through the pedigree there is just cow after cow after cow in him.
"I thought that this would be the bull that is going to get me some recognition at the sale at a national level and make people that I'm here and I want to breed some good ones."
