Letters to the editor | Stats on food production; Agriculture-cost of living connection; Federal Budget; Federal election

Do you have a letter to the editor you would like to submit for consideration?
The view expressed in the editorial, "Its Ground Hog Day when it comes to water" (The Land, May 9, p22), excluded the views and needs of the broader basin community.
The Basin Plan is not just about irrigators, but all water users in the basin including graziers, farmers, Indigenous populations, river towns, communities and recreational.
These communities deserve equal consideration to that provided irrigators or irrigation communities.
Data from the Bureau of Statistics and tabled in Professor Sarah Wheeler's 2023 report to the Murray Darling Basin Authority clearly shows the gross value of irrigated agriculture production up to 2020/21 has not decreased.
In other words, food production hasn't dropped since buybacks.
Wheeler's research also says that while reducing consumptive water extraction can have an impact, irrigation communities haven't been devastated by buybacks.
She says the positive impacts of buyback expenditure within the local community have often been ignored and that not all famers who sell water entitlements leave farming, or suffer changes in production.
The buybacks have allowed many farmers who sell water to restructure their businesses and stay in their community.
To date, no individual farmer has lost one litre of water from their Water Access Licence (WAL) in this process. Some have more water available than before through the efficiency program 50/50 sharing arrangements. And now the floodplain harvesting WALs have handed some irrigators a lottery win.
Over extraction of water from the basin is having detrimental impacts downstream and by arguing to not look at the downstream, end-of-system flow requirements is ignoring the requirements of all the stakeholders.
JUSTIN McCLURE, The Australian Flood Plain Association president.
Australian farmers are feeling disillusioned. I could barely believe it when I heard the politically conservative (in advocacy terms, not party politics) National Farmers Federation representatives staged a walk-out on Agriculture Minister Murray Watt's post-budget breakfast speech.
This level of protest is very unlike NFF, but is one of so many examples of frustration across the farming community.
Perhaps the national feeling was summed up by Western Australia Farmers vice president Steve McGuire when he said, after the federal budget: "My wife and I even had that discussion. Do we keep farming because we don't know what to do next? No matter what we say or do, the government might just chop it off. Commonsense and good argument obviously has nothing to do with it."
Unfortunately this is a deceptive government that does not value the contribution agriculture or the farming community in general makes to the nation.
It does not even seem to understand there is a link between farming and the cost of living crisis, with policies that restrict food and fibre production forcing up food prices.
In southern NSW and northern Victoria, farmers are terrified at what the government may do next with the Murray-Darling Basin Plan. Just as Mr McGuire said, it doesn't matter what farmers do and commonsense plays no role. Decisions are solely based on winning capital city votes.
At present, the government is spending $12 million on a misleading Basin Plan advertising campaign as it attempts to woo voters with false images and rhetoric. But it continues to deliberately hide details on water buybacks, which will devastate regional communities, or provide any information on any structural adjustment packages, which suggests they are grossly inadequate.
Murray Watt refused to visit sheep farmers in Western Australia and talk openly with them before introducing his live sheep export ban, and likewise, Water Minister Tanya Plibersek refuses to visit the areas which will be most affected by her approach to the Basin Plan.
I doubt Australia has ever had a government that is so anti-agriculture. Anthony Albanese promised to govern for everyone, but it seems his 'everyone' does not apply if you live outside a capital city and rely on farming and the economic prosperity it generates.
SHELLEY SCOULLAR, Albury.
I have seen media reporting on the recent federal budget. From a rural and regional perspective it made depressing reading.
Any allocation of budget funds went to bolstering Labor ideology, most of which were self-aggrandising or practically flawed.
Rebecca Nadge's article ("Irrigation land in the firing line", The Land, May 16, p6-7) highlights a microcosm that reflects a devastating tragedy that is unfolding across Australia's agricultural and rural communities.
A web page (since withdrawn) posted by a Victorian government agency stated that 70 per cent of agricultural land in that State would be lost if full transmission to renewables were imposed.
It is said those whom the gods would destroy they first make mad. Have we as a society lost the will to stand firm against this madness?
As in the rest of Australia, my beloved Central West (home of my Irish convict forbear) is being carved up by crass and greedy land developers following the juicy money trail supplied by subsidised alternate energy zealots.
We are witnessing the final stage of the long march through our educational institutions begun by Mr Marcuse in the 1960s. The French described such a movement as "the treason of the clerks".
The poison that has emanated from that movement has now infected universities, law and medical bodies, big business, the arts and "culture", media and even nave sporting bodies.
I joined the Nationals thinking I would make a difference. I eventually limped away having collided with a wall of indifference.
We need to copy the tactics of our opponents and set up "prophetic shock minorities". While conservative think tanks are vital, political party organisation is mandatory for success.
Disillusioned and dissident Liberals, Nationals and even the odd Labor supporter should form a centre right conservative group that is party politically formed.
Remember the Democratic Labor Party denied Labor power for 20-odd years following such a strategy.
JOHN MAGUIRE, Grose Vale.
Peter Dutton's address to Parliament on Thursday night was more an election campaign spiel than a budget reply speech. Mr Dutton talked at length about himself and his achievements; and on subjects unrelated to government revenue and spending.
His approach to immigration seems sensible in the context of a housing crisis, but questionable in the context of skills shortages. There was the expected emphasis on law and order, and defence; but a conspicuous absence of "where and how?" detail on Mr Dutton's pet issue of nuclear energy power plants.
I was left with the impression of a lack of vision for the future beyond the present election cycle.
DOUGLAS MacKENZIE, Deakin, ACT.
The Australian Government purports to be attempting to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions, to counter human induced climate change, by the year 2050.
It has been reported that estimates indicate fossil fuel subsidies from Australian state, territory and federal governments cost Australians $14.5 billion in 2023-24.
Scientists across the world warn burning fossil fuels to create energy is a prime cause of human induced climate change. Has reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 now become a wafty sort of dream?
BRIAN MEASDAY, Kingswood, SA.
Do you have a letter to the editor you would like to submit for consideration?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.