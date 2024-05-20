Dorrigo weaners overall average of 335c/kg as steers hold firm

Dorrigo's Top of the Drop feature weaner sale on Friday resulted in firm prices for steers and firm to slightly easier for heifers with solid demand from local and New England buyers.
A total of 869 head were offered, with an overall average of 335 cents a kilogram. Steers ranging in weight from 200kg to 250kg topped at 468c/kg while heifers from 250kg to 300kg range topped at 296c/kg.
As locals praised the impact of "one of the best seasons ever" on the Dorrigo Plateau, plenty of local buyers secured steers for backgrounding.
Only 27 light steers in the 150kg to 200kg range were offered, and their prices ranged from 280c/kg to 404c/kg, averaging 329c/kg. They were priced from $476 to $733, averaging $607.
There were 123 offered in the 200kg to 250kg range, with a top price of 468c/kg ranging down to 262c/kg for an average of 424c/kg. They were priced from $641 to $1117, averaging $1014.
Steers in the 250kg to 300kg range topped at 458c/kg, averaging 391c/kg, for 119 offered. They were priced from $851 to $1245, averaging $1071.
There were 147 steers in the 300kg to 350kg range, priced from 280c/kg to 412c/kg, averaging 379c/kg. They returned between $910 to $1376, averaging $1215.
Steers from 350 to 400 kg ranged from 240c/kg to 351c/kg, averaging 351c/kg. They returned between $900 to $1480, averaging $1283.
Heifers weighing 150kg to 200kg were priced between 200c/kg and 230c.kg, averaging 221c/kg. They returned between $305 to $429, averaging $403 for 13 head.
Heifers weighing 200kg to 250kg sold between 200c/kg to 316c/kg, averaging 275c/kg. The yarding for 156 heifers sold between $418 and $699, to average $624.
The most significant proportion of heifers, 181, were in the range of 250kg to 300kg. They were priced between 234c/kg to 296c/kg, averaging 278c/kg. They returned between $602 and $866, to average $770.
PJN Ag, located in the Bucca and Lowanna districts, was the volume seller, offering 184 Angus mixed-sex weaners in the sale with Brooklana and Booroomooka Angus bloodlines throughout their herd.
The top pen of steers for PJN Ag was sold to a local producer on the Dorrigo plateau. There were 25 in the pen, with an average weight of 237.8kg, topping at 460c/kg, for a return of $1093/head.
AT and W Joyce, Thora topped the sale with four Angus steers sired by Brooklana Angus bulls. The steers averaged 238kg, made 468c/kg, and returned $1117.
JTJ Beaumont Partnership from the Dorrigo Plateau yarded 14 head, They used Lowbeau Simmental genetics throughout their herd. They sold five Simmental cross heifers, averaging 233 kg at 300c/kg and returning $699.
Bob Murray, located on the Dorrigo Plateau and with Brooklana and Millah Murrah Angus blood, had 14 Angus Weaners in the yarding. His steers sold well, with seven averaging 206.4kg, making 450c/kg and returning $928.93/head.
D and H Lodge, Tyringham, yarded 178 head yarded in the sale, with a mix of Angus genetics by Tandara Angus, Glenlea Charolais and Kelly Cattle Speckle Parks. They sold a pen of 10 Angus yearling heifers averaging 316kg at $3.10/kg and returning $979.
Chris Menzies, North Dorrigo, offered 53 head with Charolais and Angus genetics, and sold 12 Angus steers, averaging 319.2kg, at 402c/kg and returning $1283.
Steve Temporali, Bostobrick, offered 26 heifers sired by Millah Murrah Angus bulls. They averaged 212kg, at 288c/kg, and returned $612.
The selling agents were Ray White Dorrigo and Bellingen with Ben Clark and Tim Bayliss the auctioneers.
