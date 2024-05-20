The Land
Dorrigo weaners overall average of 335c/kg as steers hold firm

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated May 20 2024 - 12:31pm, first published 12:00pm
Dorrigo's Top of the Drop feature weaner sale on Friday resulted in firm prices for steers and firm to slightly easier for heifers with solid demand from local and New England buyers.

