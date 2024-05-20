Pasture under shade - the science tells us daily weight gain in livestock is unaffected

Leading the research is Dr Nahuel Pachas, QDAF, who advocates for the integration of trees for timber production in grazing land without affecting the livestock productivity. "This practice is known as Silvopastoral systems, where trees, pasture and cattle can coexist in the same unit of land," he says. "Together they produce timber and beef and there are co-benefits, such as carbon sequestration, shade for animals, reducing erosion and increasing biodiversity.