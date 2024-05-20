The Land
Pasture under shade - the science tells us daily weight gain in livestock is unaffected

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 21 2024 - 5:00am
Super Forest Plantations' livestock manager Trevor McKenna has been experimenting with pasture under trees for the past 12 years to good effect, with Brahman breeders best able to feed and forage.
Researchers investigating pasture systems that grow in conjunction with commercial timber, find no loss of daily weight gain in cattle, running with the benefits of trees.

