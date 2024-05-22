The Land
High quality genetics for Shorthorn national sale

Ruth Schwager
Ruth Schwager
May 23 2024 - 8:00am
Vendors Trent and Janelle Johnstone, Ronelle Park, Lyndhurst, buyers Andrea, Peter and Lachlan Falls, Malton Shorthorns, Finley, with James Brown, Ray White, and Ryan Bajada, Elders. The Johnstones sold the $106,000 record breaking bull Ronelle Park Slurpie S29 at the 2023 sale. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
Sought-after genetics from the country's leading Shorthorn studs are on offer at Dubbo next month, with more than 150 lots catalogued for the 65th National Shorthorn Show and Sale on June 11 and 12.

