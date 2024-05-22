High quality genetics for Shorthorn national sale

Sought-after genetics from the country's leading Shorthorn studs are on offer at Dubbo next month, with more than 150 lots catalogued for the 65th National Shorthorn Show and Sale on June 11 and 12.
The multi-vendor sale includes 116 led bulls, 20 unled bulls, 11 special females and seven genetic packages from 43 studs in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania.
Sale committee chairman Trent Johnstone said the 2024 catalogue included some very high quality bulls, but there would still be bulls for every budget, with strong commercial and stud interest expected.
The sale achieved an overall average of $10,744 for the 90 bulls sold.
Last year's bulls went as far north as Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory, and south into South Australia.
The breed's ability to handle a range of climates and production systems means demand is increasing for Shorthorn bulls.
"At the national sale there are bulls to suit different climate, and we have had increased demand with producers seeing the benefits of them in crossbreeding operations," Mr Johnstone said.
"The first-cross Shorthorn/Angus female has created a lot of interest, and there's a lot more Shorthorns heading north.
"Last year a dozen bulls went to Queensland, about 15 per cent of the sale, including the second highest priced bull (Southern Cross Smokin Joe S208 for $$28,000)."
Mr Johnstone said studs were breeding bulls that were better suited to warmer climates.
"There has been a lot more emphasis on cattle that are able to produce in those areas.
"Using a Shorthorn bull lifts the overall quality of a Bos Indicus herd with improved meat eating quality.
"We're seeing northern producers getting much better MSA (Meat Standards Australia) grading, and they're getting rewarded for that with higher profits."
The show is on Tuesday, June 11, and the sale is on Wednesday, June 13, beginning at 10am.
Online bidding is available via AuctionsPlus.
