Tassie stud to make Shorthorn national sale debut

Showing and selling through the Shorthorn breed's premier event is a lot of work, and North Eastern Beef Shorthorns stud principal Carolynn Evans has had to put in a lot more effort than most just to get to the National Shorthorn Show and Sale.
Mrs Evans is bringing three Muridale Phantom 10F sons to Dubbo from Legerwood, Tasmania, but they've arrived much earlier than her, spending a few weeks at the Falls family's Malton Shorthorn stud at Finley.
Mrs Evans and her husband Darren attended the national sale for the first time last year, purchasing a bull from Warraberry Shorthorns, and they made the decision to come back in 2024 at last year's event.
"We knew we had some good bulls and we had to start planning straight away," she said.
The bulls were transported from Legerwood to Carrick, then went on another truck to Devonport, before heading on the boat to Victoria, when they were picked and transported to NSW.
"It's a four-day trip just to get them to Finley, and it's expensive, but it's also scary because we're placing a lot of faith in the transporters," Mrs Evans said.
"We wanted them to be there a few weeks earlier to acclimatise but also just to make sure they get there, because if there's rough seas, the boat might not go for a few days, then there's a backlog in freight."
Mrs Evans said the stud was keen to be part of the sale due its quality and range of buyers.
"There's a bull there for everybody, a bull that would suit any style of production, from extensive, lush green pastures of grass-fed production to northern grass systems and the feedlot market.
"Last year we had planned to buy one, so we'd done a lot of research, watching the lot videos, looking at pedigrees and studying the catalogue leading up to sale.
"We'd narrowed our picks down to 15 by the time of the sale, and we were really pleased with the boy we got, and we've got calves by him hitting the ground now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.