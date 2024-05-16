Foodies and farmers swarm to Mudgee Field Days

Sheep take a walk to meet and greet the crowds at Mudgee Small Farms Field Days, being held this year on July 12 and 13. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Mudgee Small Farms Field Days

Mark July 12 and 13 on your calendars to make a beeline for Mudgee Small Farms Fields Days - one of the best, annual boutique events in NSW.

Whether you're interested in purchasing a tractor or learning about home butchery, or simply want an enjoyable day out, there's something for everyone at Mudgee Small Farms Field Days on Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13.

With 5km of frontage to browse, there's bound to be something to satisfy all interests from gourmet food and coffee, to farm machinery to lifestyle products.

The event will be officially opened by NSW Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty, who is also Minister for Regional NSW, and Minister for Western NSW.

The two-day, annual event has been running for over 40 years and has evolved from 13 exhibits and 600 attendees in 1977 to currently more than 400 exhibits and attracting about 20,000 attendees each year.

View + 5 Photos Mudgee Small Farms Field Days is fun for young and old.

The field days are the largest annual event in the Mudgee region, bringing about $5.5 million to the local economy each year through exhibitors and attendees visiting the region.

The are plenty of community groups to support, whether you're looking forward to Devonshire Tea from the CWA, a cheese toastie from Hargraves Progress Association or a steak sandwich from Can Assist.

If you're looking for something more exotic, there is a wide range of options including Mexican, Asian, smoked meats, gozleme plus plenty of burgers and chips available.

You'll be able to keep warm with plenty of coffee spaced around the grounds, with a range of homemade treats to go with it.

Local musicians will be playing on the centre stage to listen to while you enjoy a cuppa or delicious sample of what's available to devour.

Visitors enjoy fine food on the lawns at Mudgee Small Farm Field Days. Picture supplied

If you need help identifying weeds on your property or information on sheep electronic ID, the Local Land Services, MWRC weeds department and Landcare are all on site.

Landcare will host guest speakers to talk about all your sustainable farming queries.

This year the Outback Stockman from the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame will be performing in the horse arena. Lachie Cossor brings the stockman's experience to life with a hilarious and educational display of outback living.

The Wood Chop competition on Saturday will show some of Australia's top wood cutters competing in a number of events, including a women's class.

The Animal Nursery is always a hit with young and old. There will be a fantastic display of farmyard animals as well as many livestock exhibits to admire, including sheep and cattle as well as alpacas, goats and a whole Poultry Pavilion.

The horses are a real drawcard to Mudgee Small Farms Field Days. Picture supplied

The Festival of Yesteryear will take you back to days of yore, with antique machinery, household items and a Tractor Pull to show the power of these historic machines.

If you want to try your hand at fishing for some rainbow trout, the NSW Fisheries will be offering Fishing on the Dam.

Mudgee Youth in Agriculture will have interactive displays showcasing how products get from Paddock to Plate, including the chance to mill your own grain or roll your own oats!

The Straw Bale Maze will provide an opportunity for the young, or young at heart, to burn off some steam, with Spiral Spuds just across the road to enjoy afterwards.



The reptile display will again be showcasing some of the deadly critters that live amongst us and how to react if you happen to get bitten by a snake.

The Cudgegong Valley Championship Dog Trials will showcase some of the talented sheep dog handlers from across our region.

Come along to the Butchery Talks for a masterclass on sausage making, trimming a brisket or breaking down a lamb or pork carcase.

The Horticulture Tent has experts with advice on planting fruit trees, pruning roses, permaculture or how to manage your most important resource, water.

Bee keeping is alive and well at Mudgee, a region known to produce some of the best honey in the state. Keep an eye out for the experts.

And to get a real feel for the event, take a helicopter flights over the site to see the beautiful Mudgee region.