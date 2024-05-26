Multi-species micro abattoir run by producer cooperative gains traction

An ambitious plan to develop an abattoir run by a local grower cooperative is inching closer to production, with the group also looking to expand to its own butcher shop.
The Murray Plains Meat Cooperative was formed about six years ago with the goal to develop a multi-species micro abattoir in Barham, on the NSW/Victorian border.
Director Leigh Fletcher, Barham, said the idea for the abattoir came about after local pork producer Lauren Mathers was having difficulty getting into larger processors.
"She thought a micro ab would be a good opportunity for local producers to have somewhere to process and then develop their own brands," he said.
"The aim was for ethical handling of animals as an ethos for the co-op."
The Murray River Shire Council purchased the land for the site and took on the project management role for funding and grant applications.
All up, the project has received $2.2 million in state and federal funding.
"Council own the site, we lease the abattoir and the agreement is we will also purchase it off the council within the next 12 months," Mr Fletcher said.
"Council have played a major role in the development and we're extremely happy they've been so supportive."
The abattoir will be licensed to process 725,000 kilograms annually, or 10 animals at 500kg per day, across beef, lamb and goats, pigs, and poultry.
The licensing process was extensive and the group was still working to meet its final auditing requirements with the Department of Primary Industries, he said.
It was hoped to be up and running in July.
Construction was carried out by Steve Tamplin, Tablelands Premier Meats, Canowindra.
Mr Fletcher said one of the co-operative's members, aged 19, had been to visit Mr Tamplin's abattoir and learn more about the processing side.
"This one was developed around the same processes as the contractor's - it's really encouraging that he's building a wealth of knowledge and expertise that he can bring back.
"He's really interested in that paddock to plate model."
The co-op started with about 19 members but had since grown to 32, with some as far away as central Victoria, he said.
The paddock to plate model was continuing to grow in popularity and although he wasn't aware of any other grower-owned abattoirs, he expected the model could be replicated.
"I think there's an appetite for that paddock to plate and that traceability for consumers," he said.
"If we're an instigator of that I think there'll be a fair few areas that might follow this model."
Processing would begin at reduced capacity depending on what was available from local producers.
"I think it'll come back to members and how quickly it'll get uptake," he said.
"At least in the beginning we'll be looking at half the total capacity, then improve our efficiencies."
Mr Fletcher said the co-op was still in negotiations to purchase a local butcher shop in town, which would complement the abattoir and help members market their own produce.
"The butcher shop seems like it is a bit of 'cart before the horse' but the opportunity has come up and it is a really good opportunity for members to have a vehicle to be able to sell their produce," he said.
"They'll be able to develop their own brands and their own distribution networks as well."
He said there would be seven permanent staff and up to five casual workers across both facilities at full production.
Despite the project delays, which had included the 2022 floods, it was a rewarding venture, he said.
"I think when we can see our audit process completed and achieve a license, and then have some animals processed - I think we'll be very excited," he said.
"I like challenges - and it's definitely been that - but it's fairly rewarding."
