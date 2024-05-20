The Land
Home/Markets

Cows with calves bounce by $150 a unit at Maitland

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
May 20 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A total of 700 cattle were yarded at Maitland on Saturday. File photo.
A total of 700 cattle were yarded at Maitland on Saturday. File photo.

Cows with calves jumped by up to $150 a unit at Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday where the market was firm to dearer across the board.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.