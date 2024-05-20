Cows with calves bounce by $150 a unit at Maitland

Cows with calves jumped by up to $150 a unit at Maitland store cattle sale on Saturday where the market was firm to dearer across the board.
A total of 700 cattle were yarded which Bowe and Lidbury agent Rodney McDonald said were fair quality across the sale.
"Some cattle were showing signs of the wet," he said.
Mr Lidbury said it was a good sale overall, with weaner steers firm and yearling steers firm to $20 a head dearer.
Grown steers and heifers bounced up by $50.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers rose by $100 and PTIC cows were up by $50.
The 230 weaner steers yarded sold for $400 to $1170, while 50 yearling steers made $880 to $1460 and 15 grown steers sold for $800 to $1460.
A total of 250 heifers sold for $200 to $1340.
PTIC heifers made $700 to $1340 for the 15 yarded and 30 PTIC cows sold for $750 to $1340.
Cows with calves sold for $700 to $2080 for the 100 yarded.
A total of 10 unjoined cows made $500 to $700.
Georgina Pastoral, Gloucester, sold middle-age Angus-cross cows with calves, rejoined, for $1920 to the Simmonds family, Dungog.
A pen of Angus weaner steers from F and S Cowley, Woodville, sold for $1170 to Stephen Webb, Duns Creek.
Buyers were in attendance from Dubbo, Bathurst, Coonamble, the Hunter region and local areas.
The sale was conducted by Bowe and Lidbury.
