Fall army worm has new impact in winter fodder

An "exceptional year" for fall army worm in summer grains and now winter cereals has caught agronomists by surprise.
With no permitted chemical control for the voracious larvae in pastures growers are being advised to monitor larvae populations closely and plan carefully their spring planting.
Fall army worm arrived in Australia in 2020 with a run of good seasons since - culminating in the best weather conditions for the moth and its grub in 2024 - resulting in insect damage to winter fodder crops south to the Macleay and Barrington districts.
"This is something we haven't seen," reported Local Land Services agronomist Peter Beale, based at Tocal, speaking during an LLS webinar this week.
Principal entomologist with the Queensland Department of Agriculture, and Fisheries Dr Melina Miles, based in Toowoomba, Qld, said the impact has been recorded in oats, wheat, barley, triticale, Rhodes grass, rye and kikuyu.
The caterpillar pest was also reported for the first time in Johnson grass, part of the sorghum genus.
Most typically FAW affects maize, sweet corn, sorghum and lately french millet.
Oats establishment into late April on the Darling Downs was significantly affected although the arrival of colder temperatures has slowed down activity of FAW larvae.
"This is the first time winter crops have been affected on any scale," Dr Miles said. "Impact on oats has been out of proportion to summer crops. They are extremely vulnerable."
The most concerning evidence to date points to FAW larvae feeding on a greater range of edibles than previously realised - not only tropical C4 grasses but some C3 broadleaf plants as well - including legumes.
"There is a lot more to understand about this insect," said Dr Miles, who advised growers to monitor grubs.
Lots of small insects recently hatched have a different impact compared to large caterpillars at their fourth instar, the last four days of their lifecycle, when they do the most damage - with a tendency to feed at night.
Crops with poor nutrition were more affected by the insect pest," she said. Winter crops planted after good rain in February may have been affected by FAW in prior maize and sorghum, adding to the impact. In some cases newly established fodder crops might be better grazed or cut rather than sprayed.
Meanwhile, traditional synthetic pyrethroids have less than 10pc control, while permitted chemistry like Affirm, with emamectin benzoate, has a six week graze withholding period in wheat and 21 days for maize.
Jenene Kidson from the DPI farm chemicals team said there was "a lot of work to do" to determine maximum residue limits for grub control in pastures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.