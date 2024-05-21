Versatile South West Slopes country ideal for crops, hay, livestock

Rivendell is a highly productive 438 hectare (1082 acre) mixed farming enterprise situated on the edge of NSW's renowned South West Slopes.
Located 20km from Gundagai, 60km from Wagga Wagga, and 178km from Albury, the property is described as being ideal for cash and grazing crops, hay and livestock.
The estimated carrying capacity is about 300 breeding cows or 4500-4800 dry sheep equivalents.
The aggregation comprises of two parcels: Rivendell, which is 240ha (592 acres) and Rivendell North, which covers 198ha (490 acres).
The property is about 55 per cent arable with fertile, red loam soils with proven high-density stocking rates.
Rivendell features a sophisticated stock and domestic water system with a newly installed solar pump. The bore that supplies a tank and trough system plus a network of 14 dams.
There is also subdivison potential. The property is in three freehold titles has two road frontages: Nangus Road and Oakhills Road.
Improvements include a four stand shearing shed, steel sheep yards, steel cattle yards, a machinery shed, workshop and eight silos.
The architecturally designed, four bedroom plus study Rivendell Homestead is set in a commanding position overlooking Murrumbidgee River flats.
The homestead features multiple living areas and an outdoor entertaining area.
Rivendell is being offered as-a-whole or as separate parcels.
Expressions of interest close with Inglis Rural Property on June 27.
Contact Liam Griffiths, 0427 474 900, and Sam Triggs, 0410 683 891, Inglis Rural Property.
