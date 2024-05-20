The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Equipping young farmers with essential tools at the Young Farmer Conference

May 20 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Equipping young farmers with essential tools at the Young Farmer Business Program Conference

A Young Farmer Business Program (YFBP) Conference, held at the University of New England in Armidale aims to build support structures for future generations of farmers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.