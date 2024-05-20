Equipping young farmers with essential tools at the Young Farmer Conference

A Young Farmer Business Program (YFBP) Conference, held at the University of New England in Armidale aims to build support structures for future generations of farmers.
According to the Director of Education at Tocal College, NSW Department of Primary Industries, Darren Bayley, the conference focused on the young people who are continuing on their family farm business or starting their own business.
"The YFBP supports those aged 18 to 40 to start up and grow successful farming businesses, as well as embrace resilience, innovation and sustainability to ensure they thrive in the primary industries sector," Mr Bayley said.
"The conference is the largest networking event on the YFBP calendar and has something for everyone, including farm tours.
Mr Bayley said the fantastic line-up of speakers included Nedd Brockmann, a well-known marathon runner from regional NSW; Grace Brennan, founder of the Buy from the Bush campaign; and television journalist Jodi Lee.
"Attendees will also have the opportunity to chat with representatives from NSW DPI, Local Land Services, Safe Work NSW, banks, insurance companies, financial advisors, and farm innovation.
"The conference promises to leave young farmers feeling inspired and ready to take the next step in their own careers."
The University of New England (UNE) has partnered with the YFBP as an educational partner and will be presenting six sustainable, manageable, accessible, rural technologies (SMART) farm tours focusing on a variety of enterprises, ensuring there is an option for all attendees.
