The Land
Elders boss to get a big share payout shareholders rejected

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
May 20 2024 - 4:58pm
Elders managing director since 2014, Mark Allison. Photo supplied.
Elders will pay its high profile managing director, Mark Allison, a sum equal to the value of 90,000 shares next month, despite shareholders refusing to endorse a similar deal late last year.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

