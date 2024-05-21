The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Koala populations stable in eastern fall forest despite selective logging and low-intensity fire

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated May 21 2024 - 3:58pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DPI principal research scientist Dr Brad Law used remote acoustic sensing equipment and algorithms to tease out data over seven years of monitoring in eastern native forests. Photo supplied.
DPI principal research scientist Dr Brad Law used remote acoustic sensing equipment and algorithms to tease out data over seven years of monitoring in eastern native forests. Photo supplied.

The largest at-scale study of koala populations in the eastern fall forests of NSW paints a more positive picture of the resilient marsupial in locations where managed logging and low impact bushfires are present.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.