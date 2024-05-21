Koala populations stable in eastern fall forest despite selective logging and low-intensity fire

The largest at-scale study of koala populations in the eastern fall forests of NSW paints a more positive picture of the resilient marsupial in locations where managed logging and low impact bushfires are present.
The findings prove that regenerating forests provide food and habitat for koalas and where there are connecting ecosystems - such as through wildlife corridors already part of state forests reserves.
These allow vulnerable species to maintain their populations and recolonise areas that are regenerating, says Department of Primary industries principal research scientist Dr Brad Law.
Published last week in Ecology and Evolution, the researchers led by Dr Law used acoustics and artificial intelligence techniques to better understand the koala population over a seven year window that included severe drought and bushfires.
The study listened to more than 25,000 hours of monitoring data which recorded 12,000 koala bellows at 224 forestry sites in northern part of the state
The study did not include areas of the Liverpool Plains, the coastal strip, northern Tablelands or western slopes where existing forested areas are isolated from each other, and where drier conditions can have a greater impact on koala populations.
The study period overlapped with a severe drought and the black summer fires in 2019 followed by two years of extreme high rainfall. Dr Law said results confirmed extensive severe wildfire impacted koalas at local scales but these impacts did not translate to the broad regional scale.
Repeated severe fires predicted with climate change remain a concern.
The results paint a picture of species resilience, with low impact fire and selective native logging showing little impact on population resilience.
Severe fire, which took place in about 11pc of koala habitat, did have a significant impact on population but acoustic studies have confirmed the reestablishment of these marsupials over time.
The study, with data sets going back now to 2015, concentrates on state forested land which already excludes 60pc of that area from timber harvests through floral reserves, creek lines and environmental protection zones.
National parks were also surveyed as part of the study.
"Our forests are remote and dense and it can be hard to find a koala scat," said Dr Law, referring to the standard method of koala detection.
"Acoustic sampling is efficient and cost effective and gives us a high level of detection."
The listening units can hear a male koala bellow within a 300m radius, or 30ha.
Only males are monitored, but 1:1 sex ratios are typical for koalas so males provide a reasonable reference point for the population as a whole.
The AI technology is now being used to identify other animals on the recordings, such as yellow-bellied gliders, powerful owls and black cockatoos.
Dr Law said the key to healthy wildlife populations in forests was having "good connectivity" with other areas of forest to allow re-colonisation of a site after disturbance, such as after the 2109 bush fires.
