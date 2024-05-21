Waratah® and Nutrien Ag Solutions® have fencing for the future of Australian agriculture top of mind

Emma Keech from Nutrien Ags Solutions in Nyngan says setting up a strong exclusion fence helps to reduce predation of young stock by wild dogs and foxes. Picture supplied

With more than 300 years of experience between them, Waratah and Nutrien Ag Solutions are helping farmers take their fencing further.



They are working hard to make profitable innovative fencing solutions available to producers.

Waratah celebrates 140 years of serving farmers this year, having created industry-defining Australian-made fencing products such as Longlife Blue® technology and the JiO® Star® Post, while Nutrien Ag Solutions has 180 years of experience in the Australian market.

Stocksafe-T® exclusion fencing, made with Longlife Blue technology is just one example of Waratah's commitment to quality fencing solutions.



It provides an effective barrier against feral animals, such as wild dogs and pigs, and with the Longlife Blue apron attached, prevents animals from digging under the fence.

Combine this with the JiO Star Posts and accessories (such as electric offsets) to enhance your fence and experience the Waratah Fencing System difference.



This full system saves you time and money with installation and less maintenance over the life of your fence while ensuring you get the maximum return on your investment when protecting your livestock.

"In the lead up to calving and lambing season, I help to set producers up for success through recommending management strategies to maximise survival rates of young livestock," Emma Keech from Nutrien Ag Solutions Nyngan said.

"One of these strategies is the set-up of a strong exclusion fence to help to reduce predation of young stock by wild dogs and foxes."



Waratah's quality fencing paired with Nutrien Ag Solutions' livestock management and husbandry knowledge caters for must rural fencing needs. Picture supplied

Emma said Waratah's Stocksafe-T Longlife Blue acts as an effective solution for feral animals.

Waratah's quality fencing paired with Nutrien Ag Solutions' livestock management and husbandry knowledge caters for most rural fencing needs from livestock containment to exclusion fencing.



Nutrien Ag Solutions and Waratah's teams of specialists are happy to extend their knowledge to help design a suitable and effective fencing system for producers.

