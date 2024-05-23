Farmers forgotten in the budget

You can forget about farmers, or so it would seem from the federal budget.
Last week the Federal Government sent a clear message around cost-of-living and people under pressure, with energy bill rebates and rental assistance bringing welcome relief to many struggling at the moment.
Student debt will be addressed, tax cuts announced, and unreliable energy businesses given a real subsidy under new federal funding designed to drive down costs and inflation.
But for farmers, the people who feed and clothe our nation, this budget fell well short.
Food and fibre are essential needs, and if our government wants a "future made in Australia", then why are they not investing in the people who put food on our tables and clothes on our backs?
This was no budget for the bush; that much is clear.
We have now been failed at a federal level, so we must turn to the NSW Government and its upcoming budget to pick up the slack if we want our sector to thrive, not just survive.
Biosecurity must be prioritised - feral pigs are still outbreeding our efforts - and weeds both large and small are getting worse by the day.
Many roads and bridges are still in a sorry state, and farmers are facing added costs of production on top of cost-of-living pressures, pushing many further and further towards the edge.
Support and solutions are much-needed - as is maintaining research and development for our sector - and so the state budget simply cannot drop the ball.
We're calling for ongoing funding to repair our roads and rebuild our bridges.
We're calling for investment to stop weeds from spreading like wildfire, and get our pest and disease problem under control, once and for all.
We're calling for a concerted investment to grow our industry and develop its infrastructure.
In return, we can keep healthy, locally grown food on Australian tables and world-class fibre on the nation's backs.
Everyone in NSW needs farmers, so the state government cannot forget them in this budget.
