Golden Plough championships at Lyndhurst

Taking a trip into the past, Australia's most prestigious horse ploughing championship, the Golden Plough will be held in Lyndurst on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 of June 2024.
This competition was first held in 1976 and is a fiercely contested championship.
Western Branch, Australian Draught Horse Stud Book Society president, Aleks Berzins, said the competition will return to Lyndhurst having been previously hosted in Eugowra and Wongarbon
"The Golden Plough brings ploughmen and women from across Australia to compete for the coveted trophy and national bragging rights" Mr Berzins said.
"Horse drawn ploughing involves skilfully steering two draught horses and a single furrow plough to create a straight plot of eight runs (minimum) which are judged on linear accuracy, depth, sharpness of cut, total width and how the soil is turned."
The Western Branch of the Australian Draught Horse Stud Book Society hosts the two-day annual event which includes three disciplines of horse led obstacle courses along with Ladies, Junior, Novice, and Veteran ploughing competitions and culminates with the fiercely contested Golden Plough.
Mr Berzins and his wife Katrina are the principals of the Marlie Draught Horse Stud, at Exeter and they use their working horses to complete various farm work as well as compete in Draught Horse Pulls across NSW.
The stud was established in 1973 by Mr Berzins grandparents Pat and Sid Samuel, at Putty, before relocating to Exeter in 1983.
"We are passionate about farming with horses and competing in working horse events, such as ploughing and draught horse pull competitions across NSW," Mr Berzins said.
Mr Berzins' love of the draught horses is exemplified through his replacing machinery on his farm near Exeter.
"But it's also a different approach to organic farming, which is having a bit of a resurgence at the moment," he said..
"We're pretty much as organic as you can get - we're not using tractors to spray the ground, we're turning it over with horse-drawn ploughs."
Watch the ploughmen and women battle it out for the Golden Plough Trophy, see horsemanship at its best. Come and learn new skills and experience how traditional farming methods are kept alive in the modern era.
Bring your family and friends for a great weekend of horsemanship skill-based competitions, demonstration events, food stalls and markets.
