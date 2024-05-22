Worm cases spike in Central West weaner cattle

A mix of warm and wet summer conditions has created the storm for producers in the state's Central West who have experienced a high worm burden in weaner cattle causing reduced growth rates and ill thrift.
Cases have been identified across the region from Coonabarabran to Condobolin.
Central West Local Land Services district veterinarian Dr Kate Atkinson, Coonabarabran, said a number of producers had contacted her in regard to worm related issues.
"They've been noticing issues of low to no weight gain in weaners on a high nutrition plane through to more severe clinical signs of scouring and emaciation," she said.
"Testing is all pointing back to high worm burdens, which is pretty typical at this time of year, but more so due to a very wet summer.
"Cases have been spotted throughout the Central West but in the Coonabarabran area, ostertagia has been an issue.
"There has been a case of haemonchus further south and cooperia remains common in our region.
"These worms may cause issues on their own, or can be involved in a mixed infestation."
Dr Atkinson has encouraged producers to conduct faecal egg counts and larval cultures on weaner cattle to mitigate and manage worm burdens.
"Some of the cattle we're seeing are going backwards by loosing weight, so there is definitely the risk of production losses," she said.
"If some of these worms are not treated, they can arrest their development in the stomach and re-emerge in the spring when the weather conditions are more suitable.
"If they're not dealt with now you'll see this problem rearing its head again in spring."
While drench resistance varies across farms, Dr Atkinson said generally, ostertagia tended to be resistant to levamisole and benzimidazole drenches, while cooperia and haemonchus tended to be resistant to macrocyclic lactone drenches.
Mixed infestations were more likely to require a combination drench to be most effective.
Due to accuracy and predicted absorption, injectable and oral drenches were preferred over pour-on treatments. Producers should do a drench check after 14 days to determine the effectiveness.
If it has been successful, egg counts should reduce by no less than 95 per cent and weight gain should begin.
Animals older than two years developed immunity to worms but Dr Atkinson advised producers to conduct consistent monitoring.
