The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Worm cases spike in Central West weaner cattle

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
May 22 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central West Local Land Services district veterinarian Dr Kate Atkinson, Coonabarabran, has been contacted by a number of producers with worm related issues. Picture supplied by Kate Atkinson
Central West Local Land Services district veterinarian Dr Kate Atkinson, Coonabarabran, has been contacted by a number of producers with worm related issues. Picture supplied by Kate Atkinson

A mix of warm and wet summer conditions has created the storm for producers in the state's Central West who have experienced a high worm burden in weaner cattle causing reduced growth rates and ill thrift.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Dubbo based journalist covering Central NSW for The Land. Got a yarn? Drop me a line at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.