Community anxiety rises in Tamworth district as renewable projects progress

Two massive renewable energy projects will be the focus of discussion for the next two nights among residents on the southern outskirts of Tamworth
On Monday night, Valent Energy, the proponent of the Kingswood Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), to be located about six kilometers south-east of Tamworth, will meet to discuss the progress of the approval process of a project that is planned to have a capacity of around 270 megawatts (MW) and two hours of electricity storage.
The project includes supporting infrastructure, will be based on about eight hectares, and will connect to a major Tamworth substation.
If the project is approved, construction will start in 2025, with operations to begin storage in 2026.
The Kingswood BESS is described as a state significant development, and, according to the proponents, will undergo a rigorous approval process under the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI).
Calala and Kingswood locals say discrepancies are already appearing in scoping documents, which state that the parent company has contacted 37 residents within a one kilometre radius of the proposed site.
Lyn and Barry Parton are part of a group called Stop Kingswood BESS and live about 1km from the site. They say they have not been contacted and neither have any other residents on Ascot-Calala Lane, Whitehouse Lane, or Burgmanns Lane.
They said the NSW Government's planning instrument states that renewable energy projects should not be built within a 1km radius of housing developments.
"It's 200 metres behind houses and runs down toward the NSW DPI's Calala research station," Mr Parton said.
"One project is proposed to have 130 shipping containers.
"The one near the research station is approved to carry 960 containers, and there's another proposed for 130 batteries, which are about the size of a small hayshed."
He said key concerns include the devaluation of property; the area will be rezoned to industrial.
Mr Parton said property valuers have confirmed there could be losses of 50 per cent of current property value if the BESS goes ahead, while other concerns included water table contamination, fire risk and hazardous materials.
On Tuesday night, residents in the Loomberah area, about 15 kilometres south of the city, will discuss the Lambruk Solar Project, which is a proposed 500MW solar farm project that includes a lithium battery energy storage system, is planned to be built between Kia Ora Lane and Duri-Dungowan Road
If approved, this will transform 1417 hectares (3500 acres) into a "sea of solar panels", 850,000 of them around the Kia Ora Lane area, locals have said.
Loomberah resident Robyn Wealand said her property woould be transformed into an island among the hundreds of thousands of panels. The panel installation would take place along the western boundary of her property, right down to Ascot-Calala Road, then around to the southern boundary of her place and be built out towards the horizon.
"The scoping report stated that all the infrastructure, including the huge battery storage area, the trans-sub station, the temporary facilities and basically all the 80 acres of infrastructure, is put down against my eastern boundary," she said.
Ms Wealand is a member of the Loomberah Family and Farmland Inc., which is hosting Tuesday's meeting and now includes more than 50 families and farms in the area who say they will be impacted by the project.
The proposed solar farm has been slated for the area due to the "excellent solar exposure" and the "minimal disturbance of native vegetation and wildlife", according to the project website.
If approved, the project is estimated to create 350 employment and contractor opportunities and five ongoing permanent positions for onsite maintenance.
The project is expected to have a 30-year life, with construction expected to start in 2025, pending approvals.
The BESS meeting will be held at 6pm at the Acacia Function Centre, Burgmanns Lane.
The Loomberah community meeting will be held at the Loomberah Hall from 6.30pm. The meeting will be conducted by an independent moderator, Charlie Prell, a Crookwell farmer and former Chair of Farmers for Climate Action.
