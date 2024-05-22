New gateway to Port Botany opens

Exporters will now have a faster, more stream-lined access to Port Botany after DP World launched its new rail service at one of the largest logistics facilities in the Southern Hemisphere, Stockland's Yennora Intermodal Terminal.
Officially opened on Monday, the Yennora Intermodal Terminal will now offer two direct rail services to and from Port Botany per day on a dedicated DP World-owned and operated rail line, in an aim to provide cost efficiencies, reduce transit times, and improve supply chain resilience.
The daily port-rail service is expected to reduce up to 160 truck trips per day, managing an annual rail capacity of 160,000 20-foot cargo shipping containers (TEUs).
A spokesperson for the director of agriculture for DP World, Oceania, said the dedicated service was good news for agricultural exporters.
"The rail connectivity unlocks those regional capabilities, which really complement our Sydney Logistics Park and our logistics terminal there," the spokesperson said.
"It will really open up the ability for Australian agricultural products to be exported to the world."
The spokesperson said it will also benefit exporters looking to enter the Southeast Asian markets.
"Southeast Asia is a very strong market for Australia and a place where DP World has a very large presence," the spokesperson said.
"It'll open that up through the ability to have increased volume and increased empty containers with the ability for our regional exporters to get a hold of them."
DP World executive vice president, Oceania, Nicolaj Noes said the intermodal terminal should be viewed as an inland port and is as a gateway to the rest of the world.
"This is where the conveyor belt starts and ends," he said.
"This is where the conveyor belt starts for the exports of the region that go in here and are sent out to pretty much everywhere else in the world.
"At DP World, we are establishing our own assets and building infrastructure where it's needed to create seamless connections and provide increased control and flexibility.
"Our partnership with Stockland and expanded presence at the Yennora Intermodal Terminal means that we can offer services that suit the growing needs of our customers, and they can better rely on us to ensure their goods are delivered in a timely manner."
Managing director and CEO of Stockland Tarun Gupta said they are delighted to be a partner in DP World's growth strategy in Australia.
"We are proud to support the launch of their rail business at the Yennora Intermodal Terminal," he said.
"The terminal's direct connection to ports, roads, and rail improves the logistics that businesses need in serving their customers.
"Its scale also enables DP World and its customers to take advantage of the growing economic opportunities in the region.
"We look forward to continuing our work with DP World to bring to life the exciting vision of the Yennora Intermodal Terminal."
