The Land
New gateway to Port Botany opens

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
May 23 2024 - 9:28am
DP World executive vice president, Oceania, Nicolaj Noes said the intermodal terminal is as a gateway to the rest of the world. Picture by Denis Howard
Exporters will now have a faster, more stream-lined access to Port Botany after DP World launched its new rail service at one of the largest logistics facilities in the Southern Hemisphere, Stockland's Yennora Intermodal Terminal.

Senior Journalist, The Land

