Love of farm life inspires agriculture scholar Meg Rees

A love of farm life is turning into a career path for Charles Sturt University student Meg Rees.
Off the family sheep and cattle farm at Taralga, Ms Rees is in her first year of a Bachelor of Agricultural Business Management at the Wagga Wagga campus.
"I always liked growing up on a farm and I've always been interested in ag at school - the business side particularly," she said.
Her family also runs the rural shop in Taralga and after university Ms Rees said for now she was exploring what agriculture has to offer.
"I've always wanted my own farm," she said.
"I'll give anything a go really.
"I've been enjoying exploring a few different options and finding out what's out there."
To assist with costs associated with her studies Ms Rees was recently awarded the AGcessibility Kickstart scholarship.
The $15,000 scholarship, funded by the Anthony Costa Foundation, GO.FARM Australia and Australian Farming Services, is for First Nations or low socioeconomic students.
"This scholarship is sure to go a long way in decreasing the financial burden that I have faced since beginning study away from home, allowing me to focus more on my studies," Ms Rees said.
Lee McNab, Australian Farming Services, said they were proud to support the Kickstart scholarship to promote agriculture as an attractive career option for the next generation of university graduates.
"AFS feels the scholarship benefits the rural communities, within which we operate, by providing opportunities for our children to further their education and hopefully return to their home communities into well-paid professional employment," he said.
