The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Sheep, wool and community dedication earns Jodi coveted medal

Updated May 27 2024 - 11:28am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winton wool grower Jodi Axford has been recognised for her contribution to the sheep and wool industry. Image courtesy of the Axford family.
Winton wool grower Jodi Axford has been recognised for her contribution to the sheep and wool industry. Image courtesy of the Axford family.

Queensland wool grower and classer Jodi Axford, Winton, has received the prestigious Dr Jim Watts Memorial Medal for her skill at marketing sheep, meat and wool in a challenging environment, and commitment to bettering her community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.