Grazing stock are key element to soil health restoration

With grasslands covering more than sixty percent of the Australian continent, Dr Judi Earl views this vast resource as an opportunity for landholders to make significant contributions to restoring the health of the landscape.
With a PhD in cell grazing, Dr Earl said the primary land use of those grasslands is grazing livestock and there is enormous capacity to build soil carbon, by taking a more proactive approach towards ground cover and growing grass.
"That will go a long way to addressing issues relating to climate change but more specifically in the shorter term the issues that are created by loss of ground cover," she said.
"If we can manage the movement of livestock across the landscape more effectively we can solve a lot of urgent issues in terms of landscape degradation through not changing very much to what landholders are now doing."
Dr Earl is an advocate for getting the balance right when farming in the Australian landscape, and thirteen years ago she purchased a property near Coolatai to put her thoughts into practice.
The property was dominated by Coolatai grass which Dr Earl said is considered a relatively unpalatable non-productive species and the soil was depleted in almost every nutrient and there was very little in the way of biological activity.
"There was a lack of diversity and there were some serious erosion gullies and there still is but they are starting to heal but it's got a long way to go," she said.
"I have been trying to regenerate 454 hectares of degraded land and at the same time I want to facilitate and inspire, assist people in transitioning from a conventional approach to an holistic approach when managing their land."
Dr Earl is careful about promoting 'regenerative agriculture' as an individual process but looks at the idea as a more sympathetic approach to ecosystem and landscape management, when combined within an holistic management system.
"I'm trying to help people away from more degrading practices to enhance capacity in the landscape primarily using livestock," she said.
"Because I personally think grazing livestock are the most important tools to regenerate land if they are managed appropriately.
"I'm grazing livestock to improve the condition of the land and improve the diversity of the property to where I think I've recorded 265 different species and 64 different grasses, mostly perennial. It is just a matter of getting that spatial distribution happening as well."
