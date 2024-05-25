Farmer Wants a Wife host Samantha Armytage splashes $1.3m on renovation project

TV host Samantha Armytage is still looking to offload her waterfront home on the South Coast, but that hasn't stopped her from expanding her property portfolio.
The host of Farmer Wants A Wife has splashed $1.3 million on a 1960s-era home in the NSW suburb of Moss Vale listed with Belle Property Southern Highlands.
Set on an expansive 1922 square metre block, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was held by the same family for more than 60 years before she acquired it.
The property has undergone updates over the years, including a new kitchen in the 1990s, however, there is plenty of room for improvement.
The listing described the house as "exuding timeless character with its timber cladding and tile roof, perfectly nestled amidst a lush mature garden extending across the block".
Inside has high ceilings, timber flooring and a combined kitchen and dining area, with picture windows overlooking the gardens.
The main bedroom has an ensuite and the main living area has a gas fireplace.
"Each room is filled with potential, offering the canvas for your personal touch and modern updates while retaining the home's nostalgic allure", according to the listing.
Outside has a barbecue area, a terrace and a pond in the garden.
The median house value in Moss Vale is $1.02 million, according to CoreLogic.
Armytage won't have to travel far to keep an eye on renovation works at the home which is located around 10 minutes drive to the 40-hectare farm in Berrima where she lives with her husband, equestrian businessman Richard Lavender.
The couple wed in 2020.
In addition to their country escapes, Armytage owns a $1.5million investment pad in the Sydney suburb of Rushcutters Bay.
She also owns a three-bedroom house in the popular South Coast holiday town of Hyams Beach.
The renovated property hit the market in December and has an asking price of $3.2 million
Set between Hyams Beach and Chinamans Beach, the home has views of Jervis Bay and sits on 658 square metres.
It has been utilised as a private weekender and holiday rental property, with a nightly rate of $1200.
CoreLogic records show she bought the home in 2018 for $1,765,000.
It joins a growing number of property sales for Armytage.
In 2020 she offloaded a five-bedroom, four-bathroom homestead in Burrawang for $3.1 million after snapping it up for $2.2 million in 2017.
One year later she sold a property in Sydney's North Bondi for $3.15 million.
