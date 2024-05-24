When the filming stopped, which Farmer really ended up with his Wife?

Filming finished six months ago and the Farmer Wants a Wife farmers and wives have been contractually required to keep mum ever since.
But with careful analysis of social media - and a few loose lipped sources close to the protagonists - ACM can confirm that only two of the six farmers remain with their wannabe wives.
Spoiler alert - if true, this could be the worst Farmer Wants a Wife result in the 14-season history.
"Right now is the perfect time for us," Farmer Joe told audiences of the show on Tuesday night's episode.
"At 33, I've started to settle down, I've started to get more responsibilities and more things that I know I want to achieve. I want the family and I want the partner."
Not so!
Former competitive rugby league player turned cattle and sheep farmer Joe Bobbin told livestock administrator Sarah Carey "I've always felt a connection with you ... I do see myself falling for you in the future" on national TV on Tuesday night.
And she told him "You are a special guy and I wouldn't change a thing about ya".
But it seems it didn't last long and they started arguing pretty quickly.
"Joe has been sliding into everyone's DM's, including people close to Sarah," said a source.
This is surprising as the hit reality show's audience had high hopes - at a slightly older 33 (Joe) and 31 (Sarah), they seemed ready to get hitched and had a lot in common, including horse riding and farm life, and she said she was keen to hotfoot it to Bombala, NSW.
Looking back, there should have been a clue in how much he stammered and stuttered over the "Are you falling for Sarah?" question from the best friend.
"I do really like Sarah but I feel we haven't really ... got there yet but we want to be if that makes sense," he finally got out.
Possibly he should have chosen "free-spirit" Keely over "kindhearted" Sarah?
"This farmer found a wife!" Farmer Dustin said when he picked Sophie over Anna, despite the latter, he said, ticking all the boxes.
And it seems that cattle and crop farmer Dustin Manwaring was talking truth when he said he couldn't wait to start his life with 28-year-old speech pathologist Sophie Trethowan - a source told us they're still going strong and seem very happy.
In the reunion on Sunday, expect to see 26-year-old Dustin move out of the family homestead and into a nearby rundown cottage on the farm in Condobolin, NSW.
In Baan Baa, NSW, Daisy Lamb, 28, and 33-year-old cattle farmer farmer Todd Melbourne are the true success story. They've defied the expectations of his friends and families, who advised against Daisy as a match, as well as commenters on Todd's Instagram account, who are almost all 'Team Grace'.
But it seems love did strike at first sight. Daisy, who was a real estate agent before falling in love with body-building, has sold her half of the Townsville gym, sources said, and started working at Hennessey real estate at Gunnedah.
Although she hasn't made the website's Meet Our Team yet, the agency gave a gushing Daisy review after the Todd and Daisy reveal episode.
"Daisy has won Farmer Todd's heart and also our hearts as she's a proud member of our HRE Sales team!" they posted on Instagram.
"We love her, she's amazing and Daisy brings a wealth of knowledge in Real Estate to Narrabri and surrounds.
"Daisy moved to our region for love and she's here to stay!
"Love at First Sight does happen, and Daisy is also an advocate for falling in love with a new home so if you're looking to buy, sell or invest, call Daisy! You too can meet the lady we know and love!
"PS - Todd goes ok too."
We're not sure how the happy couple deals with the friend who told him: "I think she might be fun for right now, but not long term ... I just find her a very strong, feisty, clash heads with kind of girl, has that masculine vibe."
Daisy has however posted on Facebook criticising the show's editing:
"Unfortunately, the editing in this series is disappointing and disgraceful (to say the least) and has given viewers the wrong idea of what happened, who I am and how the whole experience with Todd played out.
"The other girls had plenty of time, we all had opportunity to speak with him and spend time alone with him and it's sad that, what could have been an amazing story, has been turned into something so foul."
This was backed up by other show participants in the comments.
These two were meant to be the big success story of the show, swanning off into the sunset super-early, albeit under the mysterious cloud of a "she already has a boyfriend" text.
A 25-year-old cattle and watermelon farmer from Kandanga, Queensland, "not too picky" Dean Blanckensee zeroed in on 23-year-old childcare worker Teegan Amber from the start.
But it appears they didn't last after all.
"It just didn't work out," a source said.
There may be more to come out about Farmer Dean's farm, as the source also claimed that all the girls all wanted to leave and the Teegan storyline was quickly pulled together to ensure "this whole farm love story wasn't a complete bust".
They were so cute and cuddly but apparently, Tom and Sarah are no more.
"Word on the street is that she changed heaps since filming finished," said one source, with another revealing that Tom ended up breaking up with her.
This is despite Tom Boyer, 22 and a cheeky cattle and crop farmer from Tabilk, Victoria, and speech pathologist Sarah Cranley, 23, both declaring their love for each other in their final episode.
Customer service worker Krissy Smith, 29, had been Tom's second choice, not picked, he said, due to the age gap.
The most handsome but most uncomfortable in front of the cameras, farmer Bert Harris, 30, sensationally and awkwardly quit the show because it was taking up way too much time away from the pineapple planting on his Warmuran, Queensland, farm.
Although he confusingly told self-described frontrunner Karli Hinkley, 32, it's the end "for now", it's wannabe wife Lauren McNeil who was forced to clear up any rumours that she and Bert hooked up once the cameras stopped rolling.
McNeil, 27, was the self-described "map girl", the Gold Coast-based sailor with a Kiwi accent who left the show because of the pressure of (un)reality television.
"I left the show of my own accord in April, but rumours have been swirling that Bert and I are a couple. I know this will be disappointing for some to hear, but we are not together," she posted on Instagram.
"Though Bert and I still talk and are friends, we have not seen each other since I left the farm that night."
Meanwhile, Caitlin Crank, 27, was another participant criticising the editing.
"Please always be nice and don't believe everything you hear or see," she posted on Instagram.
Proving there is forever love after Farmer Wants a Wife, Andrew Guthrie and Jess Nathan from 2021's season 11 tied the knot on Tuesday night's final - with Farmer Joe as best man.
Ominously his pick Sarah wasn't there due to euphemistic "prior commitments".
From last year's much more successful Farmer Wants a Wife season, Matt Young and Olivia Benic are still together - we saw them during Farmer Todd's visit to Grace's home town. Both Andrew Coleman and Claire Saunders and David McMahon and Emily Gordon are engaged and Brad Jones and Clare Hockings have had a baby boy named Roy.
The statisticians at Channel 7 tell us that 17 couples from previous seasons are still loved up - Andrew and Jess make 10 marriages; there's also been 27 children.
Better than MAFS and The Bachelor - country folk know how to commit.
