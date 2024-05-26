WoolPoll concerns, surrounded by renewables, and a shearing shed trail

Welcome back to another edition of Getting the Upper Land. Making news this week:
Producers say they need to see results from Australian Wool Innovation's levy. The Land conducted a survey on whether the levy should be increased, with 186 growers responding. Opinions varied on the cost of the levy, but all agreed they needed bang for their buck.
The Murray River Council says there will be inevitable disruption for its residents given they are surrounded by renewable energy projects on all fronts, and that governments need to carefully consider the impacts to landholders. It comes after multiple landowners in the Southern Riverina voiced concerns about the potential impacts of Transgrid's VNI West transmission line project.
More than 100 producers answered the call when Dubbo stock and station agents pleaded users of the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets to voice their opinion of the saleyard's potential privatisation. Dubbo Regional Council, which currently owns the facility, moved to open expressions of interest for its sale or lease during a closed session in the March 21 ordinary meeting.
A Nuffield scholar back from the first round of overseas ventures said the experience was "unreal" and encouraged others to get their applications in for the next round of assessments. Wellington's Jack Courts will study maternal efficiencies as part of his scholarship. Mr Courts has completed the initial trips organised by Nuffield, which has involved travelling to Brazil, the USA, the United Kingdom and Europe as part of a study group.
The Southern Riverina couple managing an historic shearing shed are hoping to develop a national tourism trail that pays homage to Australia's wool industry. Graeme and Dianne Nalder, Moulamein, own the Mooloomoon shearing shed, which has a shearing shed wall of fame inside. Mr Nalder said the long-term aim was to coordinate a national shearing shed trail that tourists could follow.
Whether it be on a long dirt road that stretches as far as the eye can see or in the paddock feeding cattle, photographer Georgia Ditchfield uncovers the extraordinary in the ordinary, transforming everyday moments into captivating works of art. Growing up on a mixed farm near Coonamble, Georgia's love for rural landscape and livestock photography blossomed from a young age.
It's not unheard of for our Sydney-based politicians and bureaucrats not to understand the workings of basic bush life. But Oxley couldn't believe this one when he heard it.
You'd think the term School of the Air was self explanatory, but when one of Oxley's colleagues put questions to Education Minister Prue Car's office about the need for classrooms at Broken Hill, the response was "what is that?"
They thought it was a preschool. Oxley hopes they get on the right channel soon.
Oxley's disciple was watching presentations at a major sheep show when organisers presented a gift bag to a ring judge.
Rummaging through, the judge pulled out a stylish leather belt and began to put it around his waist.
Alas, it was too tight to fasten. He hastily ripped it off - but not before some others noticed.
"Everyone saw that!" another disciple sang out. "Nah!" he replied, grinning. "It's too big!"
After toppling over in a rice crop a few months back, a colleague of Oxley has once again found themselves stuck in the mud.
Walking into a cotton crop after 60mm of rain, the reporter got bogged but thanks to the quick-thinking farmer managed to get free.
But the said boots were muddy and unrecognisable. A helpful colleague said she once took her RM Williams boots to a carwash to pressure wash.
