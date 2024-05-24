The Land

Welfare body concedes illegal knackery probe failed

By Alex Mitchell
May 24 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW government suspended its brumby rehoming program following the discovery of the knackery. (Alex Ellinghausen/AAP PHOTOS)
The NSW government suspended its brumby rehoming program following the discovery of the knackery. (Alex Ellinghausen/AAP PHOTOS)

The RSPCA concedes it botched an investigation into an illegal knackery where more than 500 dead horses were found near Wagga Wagga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.