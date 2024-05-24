The Land
Home/Markets

Marathon Kempsey weaner sale goes for 13 hours

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated May 24 2024 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Gosling, Macksville, sold 42 Angus weaners at Kempsey Stock and Land's feature sale on Thursday. Picture by Samantha Townsend
Geoff Gosling, Macksville, sold 42 Angus weaners at Kempsey Stock and Land's feature sale on Thursday. Picture by Samantha Townsend

There was a record of 3800 head of cattle that went under the hammer at Kempsey Regional Saleyards in a 13-hour selling marathon that went late into the night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.