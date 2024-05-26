Buyers chase quality at Gloucester store sale as market lifts $30

The combined agents' fortnightly Gloucester store sale yarded 800 head on Thursday, with the market firm to $30 a head stronger.
Buyers were actively bidding for better runs of quality Angus with weight, while the lighter steers and heifers slipped $20 compared to the previous sale.
Ray White Gloucester's Ken Maslen said the region had endured a wetter-than-usual autumn, which had impacted the condition of the cattle to some extent.
"It's been a little bit wet, but the cattle have been doing okay," Mr Maslen said.
"But if we have a wet winter, we'll have a good spring and locally planted forage crops were doing well," he added.
Angus weaner steers were priced between $600 and $1170, while yearling steers ranged in price from $800 to $1420.
Crossbred steer weaners sold from $450 to $1050 with some lighter weight Hereford, Shorthorn and Devon steers in the lower range of prices.
Angus weaner heifers were priced between $450 and $800, while crossbred weaner heifers made from $300 to $750.
Peter Bowker, Barrangga, Waukivory, was making room in his herd, selling a pen of 13 heavier yearling Angus steers for $1330.
Mr Bowker said he'd bought the steers as weaners and grown them out.
"The wet weather has been very challenging, but we've got a fair bit of hilly country, so they've done well," he said. "We've had a bit of sunny weather, and it's starting to turn around in our favour."
Gooch Agencies' Dave Callaughan said his district of Nabiac was "wet enough to bog a four-wheel-drive quad bike," but he said the sale cattle had held up well with their presentation overall.
Mick Marshall of Killabakh sold the top-priced Angus feeder steers for $1420.
Ken and Carol Connolly of Waukivory sold 15-month-old Hereford steers to Kia Ora of Gloucester for $1100.
Kevin and Heather Burley of Gloucester sold the top-priced Angus weaner steers for $1170.
Ken Maslen, Ray White Gloucester, sold a run of mixed-sex Charolais weaners, on behalf of Nathan and Katrina Juchau, Kerinyaga, Wallambah. The weaners were sired by Palgrove and Minnie Vale bulls.
One pen of 18 Charolais steers with a 24-hour curfew were pre-sale weighed and averaged 255kg and made $770. A pen of heavier steers from the same vendor made $990, while a pen of heifers sold for $990
Buyers attended from Coonamble, Tamworth, Merriwa, Queensland, and the Hunter Valley, as well as local support.
The selling agents were Gooch Agencies, Bowe and Lidbury and Ray White Gloucester.
