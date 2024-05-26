Dream run creates cotton crop nearly thrice the size

When Joe Briggs did a radio interview last October he predicted harvest would bring 14 cotton bales to the hectare - and he wasn't far off the mark.
While ginning is yet to come, the Coleambally producer said he picked an average of 13.5 bales to hectare with close to 14 bales on one of his farms.
It's almost three times the 5.36 bales/ha last year and the biggest the fifth generation farmer has seen.
"We have gone from the worst year on record last year, to this year looking like one of the best years in the south," Mr Briggs said.
"I've been saying for years we could get a 14 bale crop, and then we finally get close to it."
The valley has seen a massive turn around with an average of 12 bales/ha compared to 5.6 bales/ha last year, with a top of 16.7 bales/ha ginned out.
But the season didn't start off that way.
Mr Briggs said he had staggered planting for four weeks due to the fickle weather of hot and cold during sowing 288 hectares of cotton.
"Surprisingly the seed planted on October 24 yielded the best, it's been a forgiving season, we've had a lot of rain," Mr Briggs said.
From December 1 to January 15, there was ideal growing conditions with hot and stormy weather and falls of 250 millimetres on his property.
"We saved a fair bit of water," he said.
Mr Briggs said he only used 8.5 megalitres of water to the hectare (normally 10 to 11 ML) compared to 6ML last year.
"So minus the start it has been an unbelievable run," he said.
"We will have plenty of water left over to irrigate wheat and we had 45mm last week on the dryland barley crop, which is out of the ground and looking well, so hopefully the season will continue with us."
Mr Briggs said the fertiliser shortage faced in July to August last year freed up and producers were able to secure fertiliser, seed and chemical so there "was no shortage this season".
"The cost of input has been relatively on par with average ... so we hope to pay back the hole we dug last year, which was well below the cost of production," he said.
He said prices were volatile topping highs of $700/bale, nudging back to $580/bale and were now sitting around $625 to $635.
But as his grandfather Barry looks over the property, he and his father Jack built with their bare hands, Mr Briggs said it was great he could see the best ever cotton crop that had been grown on the land.
His grandfather, who is now retired, secured the farm by ballot in 1961 while Mr Briggs' great grandfather Jack still farmed in Leeton.
But in 1965 Jack bought a property at Coleambally so the family could farm closer together.
"My grandfather and grandmother raised six kids in a shed, and they all pitched in to create what Coleambally is today along with many pioneers who adapted to change," Mr Briggs said.
Mr Briggs said his grandfather could see the progress that he and his father Greg had made when they switched to cotton nine years ago from what was a traditional rice, wheat and sheep property.
"At first dad was against it because you needed a picker and it was hard to lock down a picker in the south at the time because there wasn't the hectares to entice contractors down here," he said.
"Once you had your picker contractor lined up, you could organise the rest of the season around it.
"It's been a long process but the game has definitely changed in the last 60 years.
"It was a struggle keeping our head above the water after last season but this is the best crop we've had in nine years so it's been an absolute godsend."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.