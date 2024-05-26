The Land
Home/Cropping

Big yields, big nitrogen requirements

By Bob Freebairn
Updated May 27 2024 - 8:37am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Kokoda variety of triticale recently top-dressed with 100 kg/ha urea (46 kg/ha nitrogen) after sowing with Croplift 15 at 100 kg/ha (15 kg/ha nitrogen plus 12 kg phosphorus and 12 kg sulphur). High yielding crops are especially demanding of high soil nitrogen levels.
A Kokoda variety of triticale recently top-dressed with 100 kg/ha urea (46 kg/ha nitrogen) after sowing with Croplift 15 at 100 kg/ha (15 kg/ha nitrogen plus 12 kg phosphorus and 12 kg sulphur). High yielding crops are especially demanding of high soil nitrogen levels.

Provided all other causes likely to impact on crop yield are addressed, nitrogen and water are the most critical needs for high yields of non-legume crops. Assessing available soil water at sowing and during the crop growing period helps estimate likely crop nitrogen needs. It is difficult assessing likely further in-crop rainfall, with forecasts generally difficult to value for likely accuracy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.