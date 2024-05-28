Great start to season at Barmedman

Reducing input costs and raising efficiency are two key areas cropping operators look to when ensuring profitability of their farming enterprise.
Focusing on those issues, fourth generation farmer Austen Moore, Lancewood, Barmedman, has fitted Ryan NT Double Disc seeding system to his airseeder and has been pleasantly surprised by their effectiveness.
Mr Moore has completed sowing 610ha of winter cereals and by the middle of May was seeing excellent germination through the Canola stubble in which he planted wheat.
With 36 millimetres of rain last week when The Land visited, which was on top of 60mm measured during April, he said he was "doing quite well" building on the stored subsoil moisture.
"We've had a fantastic start to the season - really lucky when you see what is happening south of us and also what is happening in South Australia.
"We did actually have a fairly wet summer so there was a fair bit of summer spraying keeping paddocks that were coming into cropping again clean."
Mr Moore had made three passes over some paddocks, spraying weeds to ensure the soil moisture.
"It was dry on top but it didn't take much for the soil moisture to join up again once we had this rain," he said.
The winter cropping program on Lancewood is 50 per cent of the total farm operation, complemented by the self-replacing Poll Merino flock.
The winter cropping program includes wheat varieties, Suntop and Spitfire, grazing wheats (Wedgetail and Kittyhawk varieties) as well as canola, lupins, and sometimes oats.
"The Wedgetail and Kittyhawk grazing wheat are the first to be sown," Mr Moore said.
Sown at 70 kilograms of seed a hectare plus 80kg of monoammonium phosphate a hectare, Mr Moore said the follow-up with top dressing of urea depended on how the season turned out.
The airseeder, manufactured in Australia by Ryan Farming Machinery Pty Ltd, based in Horsham, Vic, has been used for many years by Mr Moore with great success.
"We bought it quite a while ago and we're really pleased with how it worked," he said.
"And then of course we wanted to do something at the back of the machine as far as press wheels or something to improve seed germination and efficacy of chemical applications.
"I saw the Ryan press harrows and they looked like a good solution for us as far as integrating a press wheel while a harrow-style system for incorporation of our pre-emergents."
Mr Moore had attended machinery field days and had also seen on Ryan Farming Machinery's social media posts the Ryan NT Double Disc seeding boots and they looked like they worked well.
"I couldn't expect different results from my cropping program by doing the same thing over and over," he said.
"For me, it was the need to increase the efficiency in the paddock because input costs have gone up, price of fuel has gone up.
"I could see in the way that these discs have been designed there is still going to be soil moved to help with the pre-emergents, but they will also reduce the chance of blockages which was going to allow me to retain stubbles and increase speed in paddocks."
Mr Moore said the first indications during this current planting period are encouraging, taking less time in the paddocks and using less fuel.
"I have seen an immediate difference," he said.
"From the first day of putting it into the ground you can see the tractor power usage came down by about 20pc and I was going faster."
Mr Moore said his operating time was lessened by about half, as was his fuel consumption.
"I've gone from sowing at 8.5km an hour to 12km an hour," he said.
"And the fuel usage has dropped - I was getting 50ha sown to a tank full but now it's easy to do 80ha."
Mr Moore said those savings alone will have paid for the airseeder conversion in a couple of years.
"That was the impetus towards me doing this," he said.
"I needed to find savings and efficiencies in other areas where we have some control.
"You cannot take them away from your inputs."
Across the family farm, Mr Moore has to contend with three soil types - red sandy loam, red sodic and clay with gilgais through which the Ryan NT Double Disc seeding boots operated with effectiveness.
"The Wedgetail grazing wheat was sown into untouched canola stubble with no blockages, no hairpinning and we had a brilliant germination," he said.
"It was out of the ground in six days."
Legumes in the form of lupin break crops, clover or lucerne-based pastures are another key factor in allowing Mr Moore to further reduce his input costs, especially the application of urea.
"I'm a big proponent of having legumes in my rotation," he said.
"The amount of nitrogen they fix in the soil seems to be a better option for my crops."
In conclusion, Mr Moore said his farming ideas might not suit every farmer.
"I'm only trying to do what is best for me and for my country," he said.
