The Land
Home/Rural Life

Winter work won't wait once June starts to loom | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
June 1 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Purple salvia Harry's Red flowers for several months in late summer, this year coinciding with Korean pear (P. fauriei).
Purple salvia Harry's Red flowers for several months in late summer, this year coinciding with Korean pear (P. fauriei).

June is here and the garden is taking on a wintry look.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.