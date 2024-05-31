Winter work won't wait once June starts to loom | In Fiona's Garden

June is here and the garden is taking on a wintry look.
Bare branches, bulb leaves poking through the hard ground, my lovely correas (C. pulchella) covered in pink, red and yellow hanging bells.
Autumn leaf colour lasted well into May, helped by the mild weather.
My Korean pear was brilliant crimson for several weeks, and the glossy leaves of a semi-evergreen viburnum, V. x burkwoodii, which rarely colours much, has turned gorgeous shades of burnished red and amber this seaon.
Many flowers lasted well too, including sedums, salvias and nerines.
My first job for June is to deadhead them, though I usually leave some flowering stems of Sedum (now, maddeningly, Hylotelephium) 'Autumn Joy' as I like its upright shape in mid-winter among low growing mounds and ground covers.
Some of my salvias such as S. leucantha 'Harry's Red', whose velvety purple flower spikes have a reddish glow, are barely frost-hardy, so I cut the stems to the base and pile them over the plant's crown.
I do the same with Russian sage (now also a salvia, S. yangii) and take some stem cuttings with a heel at the same time.
I've been covering my canna crowns in this way for years and it works well, though it might not be adequate if you have frost below -5 degree Celsius.
June is pruning time, starting with ornamental grape and purple wisteria (W. sinensis), both massive vines.
The grape we cut back to three or four main branches to prevent it building up into an unwieldy mountain of dead twigs.
The wisteria's long runners need pruning to three or four spurs to encourage maximum flowering.
Deciduous ceanothus, 'Gloire de Versailles', pale blue and 'Marie Simon', can be pruned now to produce more flowering stems next summer.
The first frost finally turned my self-sown cherry tomato near the back gate into a blackened heap.
Luckily, thanks to the Bureau of Meteorology, I'd seen the overnight zero in time to collect the remaining tomatoes; they weighed more than a kilogram, and were as sweet and delicious as the earlier fruit.
This self-sown plant was tougher and bore more fruit than the tomato plants in my vegetable garden, so I'll be looking out for seedlings next summer.
My winter cauliflowers and broccoli are coming on well though their large leaves are sadly moth-eaten (literally).
Luckily this doesn't seem to affect the flower buds, or not on the early sown broccoli, which is almost ready to pick.
I've vowed to sow French marigolds (Tagetes patula) among both crops next summer.
Our vegie raised beds produce a huge amount of green waste and to save time I've been throwing this into a heap nearby, to save carting it to the compost.
I water it when I'm watering the vegetable patch and it is already breaking down nicely.
I'm hoping this process will make the beds self-sustaining but I may have to add extra compost when spreading it from the main heaps on the garden.
Leaf raking is nearly over for the year and I've re-filled a mesh cage to make lovely leaf mould.
It has to be watered during dry spells in summer and I found that the leaves broke down far faster when I moved the container from sun into shade.
Last job for June is to finish planting my pots with punnets of small violas as a change from the giant pansies.
The Seed Collection (www.theseedcollection.com.au) offers a wide variety of French marigold seeds, $1.50 to $2 a packet.
