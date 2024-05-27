The Land
Wide Open Agriculture's gaping $8m hole

May 27 2024 - 1:00pm
The Punter has bailed out of his Wide Open Agriculture shares after "administrative oversight" missed that an $8m corporate markets loan was no longer current.
The Punter hurriedly dumped his Wide Open Agriculture shares (ASX code WOA) at a huge loss last week when the company confessed that there had been an $8 million hole in its latest quarterly accounts.

