Wide Open Agriculture's gaping $8m hole

The Punter hurriedly dumped his Wide Open Agriculture shares (ASX code WOA) at a huge loss last week when the company confessed that there had been an $8 million hole in its latest quarterly accounts.
Under "estimated cash available for future operating activities", the quarterly report issued on April 30 showed "total available funding" of $8.865m. But that included an $8m corporate markets loan which was no longer current.
Funding available was in fact only $865,000, of which $611,000 was cash. Net cash outflow over the three months to the end of March was $3.636m, or more than $1.2m a month.
The loan was tied to the construction of an oat milk factory. That project had been put on hold to allow the company to concentrate on gearing up its factory in Germany to produce its lupin-based protein for the food industry.
In response to a series of queries from the stock exchange, WOA said including the $8m was an "administrative oversight".
The positive news is that the sale of its original Dirty Clean Food business last month has reduced its cash burn, and should eventually bring in $1.5m. WOA's protein products are already included in eight food products and more than 50 food manufacturers are evaluating the protein.
There is still the possibility the dairy giant Saputo may enter into a commercial production agreement with WOA - the deadline for a deal has been extended to the end of June. The company has been promised $4m of the $10m it is seeking in its current share offer.
But the company admits its future depends on the success of that offer - shares at two cents each with a free option with every two shares, exercisable at 3c over the next two years. The offer closes on June 19. With WOA shares currently trading below 2c, it could be a hard sell.
