The Land
Carcase winners shine at Casino Beef Week

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated May 27 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 11:50am
Bonalbo Central School cattle team: Back row Brett Holliday (Ag assistant) Loclin Smith, Ben Wilkinson, Logan Whittaker, Donna Clements (Ag teacher) Front row Sarah McCullagh, Erin Laurie and Chloe James. Absent Layne Whittaker, Jason James and Daine Laurie. Photo supplied.
Bonalbo Central School claimed top honours in the beef Week open and junior carcase competition for a black Limousin, bred locally and bought out of the Casino saleyards before being prepared by students at the school.

