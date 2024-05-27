Carcase winners shine at Casino Beef Week

Bonalbo Central School claimed top honours in the beef Week open and junior carcase competition for a black Limousin, bred locally and bought out of the Casino saleyards before being prepared by students at the school.
Agricultural supervisor Donna Clements said her students did all the work.
"I only ordered more feed," she said.
The milk tooth steer, 588 kilograms, scored a total of 85.39 points out of 100, and the only animal to score 20 out of 20 for lean meat yield and eye muscle area, which measured 151 square centimetres.
Meat Standards Australia Index scoring measured 32.89 out of 45 with 130 for ossification.
The steer, which placed second in junior and open classes at Bonalbo Show, was first bought out of the saleyards by Woodenbong school before being re-sold and picked up by nearby Bonalbo Central, whose students won a highly commended for the animal on the hoof.
"There was a lot of competition over who would lead him," said Mrs Clements.
The school also placed third in the junior heifer class with a Limousin, 494kg, that scored 73.99pts.
And the students won the special Hereford cross class in the carcase competition with steer, which placed third in its class on the hoof, 376kg, by a Hereford bull produced by Mrs Clements' family, the Deans at Mallanganee, over a Santa Gertrudis cross cow to produce 72.81pts.
Champion and reserve open heifer at Casino Beef Week went to Holy Trinity School, Inverell with Limousin and Limousin cross bred by Glen Innes agent Shad Bailey's Shakriba Show Steers.
The two animals, 422kg and 399kg, placed in reserve and champion position in the open heifer class on the hoof, with judge Will Tyson, Delungra, very close on the money.
Champion heifer carcase winner scored 76.85pts while reserved made 75.94pts.
Reserve champion steer carcase was a Belgian Blue/Angus prepared by Chloe Plowman and Hamish McLachlan, Kingaroy, Qld, 660kg, scoring 81.56pts, including 35.99 MSA index points. It placed second in its heavyweight class on the hoof.
Champion led steer on the hoof, a Limousin bred by Lindesay View at Findon creek and prepared by Tookawhile at Roseberry creek, scored 78.92pts in the carcase competition with 16.24 out of 20 for EMA and LMY with 30.18out of 45pts for MSA index.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.