Bush school memories

For almost a century, small one teacher bush schools existed in nearly every country district across NSW.
They depended on having enough children to justify the placement of one teacher.
The first school at The Mullion district was formed in response to the approval secured by local member for Queanbeyan, Edward O'Sullivan in 1869 for two schools to open half-weekly, one at Ledgerton and one at Uriarra.
Those 'half-time' schools shared a teacher.
The Ledgerton school faced Mountain Creek Road, and was constructed from timber slabs, shingled roofed and with an earthen floor covered by an ant bed.
It opened on 1 January 1897 and closed in April 1907 due to insufficient pupils attending.
But as farming families took up small holdings off the larger stations in the late nineteenth century, and in the aftermath of the second world war, there were sufficient students to justify the many schools scattered across districts.
In the 1960's, with student numbers dwindling and the ease with which school buses made travelling to a larger central school more sensible, the one-teacher schools gradually declined in importance.
Not before one teacher Keith Amos would get his start in an educational career, and where he looks back fondly on his time when teaching in the bush.
He was a city boy, raised on the northern beaches he saw teaching as a popular career choice.
Keith graduated from High School with a Leaving Certificate in 1957 when he 16 years and attended Teachers College at Bathurst for two years.
At the age of 18 years, his first appointment was to the Central School at Captains Flat where he was given the kindergarten class.
He wasn't sure about the appointment, especially the living arrangements which meant he shared single men's quarters with hard drinking miners, in tiny rooms with twin beds and a steel locker for his belongings.
"I had absolutely no idea how to teach them and five ran away on the first day," he recalled.
"I wondered how I was going to survive, but after three weeks I got a transfer."
He was advised by the Education Department that a married couple were to take his place and he was being sent to The Mullion.
A new school, so recent in fact that it wasn't listed in the School Directory, the closest in name was Mullion Creek near Orange.
However, there wasn't a vacancy listed for that school and as Keith was short of money, having not been paid for three weeks, he contacted the Department to be enlightened.
He was told that his new appointment was to what had been a 'Provisional School', which was "somewhere between Yass and Canberra," but was by then a state school.
Keith was no further informed for his future, but was told he would be met at the Railway Station in Yass by the president of the local P and C, Alec Scorgie, a shearer and local farmer who had four children at the school.
"I asked him about The Mullion and he said it was about a half an hour drive, along a winding dirt road," Keith said.
He boarded in a cottage on the property owned by David Ledger, which was called The Mullion and where the school was about one kilometre further up the road.
His new accommodation, a room in the garage was a vast improvement on the living quarters at Captains Flat.
The residents of the cottage, property managers Bert and Margaret Wilson had two daughters at the school.
The domestic arrangements were satisfactory, where Keith would pay board, supplemented by payments from each of the families who had children at the school, and in return had his meals and washing done by Margaret Wilson.
At the time Keith didn't have a car, so the Wilson's allowed him to use their Austin sedan after a 'crash driving course', and suggested he go into Yass to get his driving licence from an understanding policeman.
The school was a neat little building, about the size of a garage and with a small closed in verandah.
It had been built in 1951 by the parents, Leo Buckmaster. Harold Walker and Fred Walker and adjacent to the tennis courts and community sports ground, it was surrounded by a fence, garden and flagpole.
The school was only big enough for two rows of double desks, and the pupils were children of local farmers and their employees.
There were seventeen students at The Mullion school, ranging from kindergarten to year nine where one boy was studying secondary school subjects through correspondence.
"I learnt there had been one teacher Bob Denham before me for about six months," Keith said.
"He was a temporary teacher and the school had only just opened as a public school, having started as a 'provisional school'."
Keith said the children of different ages presented a challenge in how to keep them all attentive and engaged while he was focused on their lessons in turn.
"Especially the infants who I had no training for and so I used my instinct and imagination and referred to the way I had been taught and with a little bit of help from Judy, who knew a bit about teaching infants," he said. "They were all keen and very easy to teach."
Lessons were prepared for numbers, hand writing and language, taught for each class in turn along with social studies, natural science and music.
"The children were easy to manage and waited patiently for me to help them individually," Keith said.
"And the older children would help the younger ones with their reading."
The only contact with other schools was during the annual Yass District Athletics Carnival.
"Once we had an excursion to an Education Week matinee at the Yass Picture Theatre," Keith said.
"I've never forgotten what a disaster that excursion was. Unknown to me, the theatre had chosen A Tale of Two Cities, more suited to adults than children and containing a guillotine scene.
"Also we had arrived just after it started, and collecting the smallest children from wandering off in all directions in the dark was like herding cats."
Weather conditions were another challenge for the young school master, and his reminiscences would strike a common cord with many tearing this story.
"In summer we sweltered in such a small building without fans and a fairly low ceiling compared with most schools, and my standard dress code didn't help - a long-sleeved white shirt, long trousers and a tie.
"One of the Kindies asked me one day: 'Are you feeling cranky today Mr Amos?' - 'Not especially, why?' - 'Because whenever you're cranky, you wear a black tie, and you've got one on today'."
Winter went to the other extreme, and his first job at the school was to stoke up a cylindrical stove at one end of the room.
"The closest children were the Kindies who tended to doze off in its warmth - which freed me of attending to them for a while!
"And if it was too cold for outside lunch, some children liked toasting their sandwiches on the stove."
One bleak winter's day during his first year, Keith recalls a so-called 'black frost' and biting wind throughout the day.
"The Wilsons had dropped me off that morning, and in the afternoon rush I hadn't signalled wanting a lift home," he said.
"Faced with having to walk home, I fashioned a hood out of some thick Department-provided hand-towels, then headed off leaning into the wind.
"After a half-hour's walk home my face was numb with the cold."
The original The Mullion School building was replaced in 1963 when the Education Department moved another disused small school onto a site nearby.
It continued as a one-teacher school until permanently closed on 14 December 1972, when the building was taken over for community use.
Keith taught at The Mullion school for two years through 1960-61 before he left to join Judy, who he had met at teachers college, in marriage.
