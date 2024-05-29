The Land
Singapura wins at last | Tails

By Virginia Harvey
May 29 2024 - 3:00pm
The late Mick Tubman with his bonny filly Chance Bye (with strapper Brendan Heffernan) after the first crop daughter of Snitzel won the Inglis Classic race at Rosehill in 2010. Picture by Virginia Harvey.
IT may have been a while "between drinks", but Singapura finally broke through for his second win in the Class One Handicap over 1600 metres on a heavy 10 track at Taree last week.

