Singapura wins at last | Tails

IT may have been a while "between drinks", but Singapura finally broke through for his second win in the Class One Handicap over 1600 metres on a heavy 10 track at Taree last week.
Successful for the second time at his 29th start, Singapura is one of only two horses in work that Cecilia Reid has in her Taree stable, the conditioner never losing faith in the gelding since arriving on her door-step about five months ago.
Cecelia was originally from Gosford, where she began her trade firstly as a jockey when riding in "ladies' bracelets" for woman hoops only.
By ATC Golden Slipper Stakes-G1 winning stallion, Vancouver (the same sire as dual $5 million WATC The Quokka winner Overpass), Singapura was a $100,000 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale graduate when sold via Milburn Creek, Wildes Meadow.
The six-year-old was partnered at Taree by hoop Jeff Penza, who was also in the saddle for Singapura's first victory, a maiden race at Newcastle in March 2021.
MICHAEL "Mick" Tubman - best remembered as the trainer of brilliant speedster Chance Bye, will be sadly missed, particularly around Kembla Grange stables, after his recent death at 76.
Mr Tubman purchased Chance Bye - a first-crop daughter of Snitzel, and Red Ransom mare, Rouge Femme, at the 2009 Inglis Classic Yearling Sale - when held at Randwick, outlaying only $15,000 for the filly after she had been passed-in at auction.
The trainer's confidence was rewarded when Chance Bye won her first three starts; her debut in the Inglis Nursery, then the $251,000 Inglis Classic, followed by the STC Silver Slipper Stakes-G2 at Rosehill, all with young apprentice Kathy O'Hara.
Earning $542,000, Chance Bye did not produce any stakes winning progeny herself, however, Mr Tubman did breed and prepare the mare's Sebring full-siblings and only two winners, Dreams Alive and Bye See, the latter a winner of three races, and four placings for $210,000.
The trainer also trained Old Man Sam, a Kaphero gelding which won four races (three Kembla Grange and at Hawkesbury) for $178,000 earnings.
WHILE he may not have been a $20m stallion, 27-year-old Marechal - a first crop son of Danzero (in turn a first crop son of the great Danehill) is recalled after the much-loved bay horse died at his long-time home of Argyle Thoroughbreds at Panuara near Orange late last year.
"It was a bit unexpected as he looked a million-dollars and it was like that he (Marechal) just decided that he was ready to go," said Louise Ellis of Argyle.
"He was sitting on the ground and I gave him a big hug, and that was about that. He was a beautiful and loving horse, and just a gentleman, there was not a mean bone in his body."
Bred and raised at Arrowfield Stud, Scone, Marechal was trained by the late Rick Worthington, a horse breaker and educator in the Sydney region.
"Marechal only raced six times, but they were all in black type races."
He won two races, including the STC Heritage Stakes-LR, and had one placing (from six starts).
Louise said as part-payment for breaking in horses for Arrowfield, Rick had a pick of their yearlings one year, and he picked Marechal, which he raced in partnership, including with Sydney racing enthusiast Ross Smyth-Kirk.
"It was a bit emotional when (Marechal) died because he led to Rick, but he (Marechal) had a good life, and Rick and Ross loved him very much."
While Marechal did not reach great heights as a stallion, he sired memorable sprinter Grand Duels (won four stakes races including the VRC Aurie's Star Handicap).
Marechal still has a few track representatives including a new winner - the Rodney Robb trained Oh No Devon which won at this year's Tottenham picnics.
MAGIC Millions Bloodstock broke new ground at the Gold Coast last Monday with a record price for a filly of $800,000 at its National Weanling Sale.
By I Am Invincible, the filly (from stakes placed Not A Single Doubt mare Single Blonde) sold via the Element Hill dispersal. Buyers spent $18.8m on the 244 weanlings sold for a $77,162 average.
The annual auction continued with the National Broodmare Sale this week.
