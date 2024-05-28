Rural mothers unite in Spring Ridge at sold out NSW Motherland event

The Spring Ridge Country Club was packed with a sold-out crowd of no less than 150 people who gathered on Sunday, May 26 for Motherland's inaugural NSW Mother's Day fundraising event.
Women from as far afield as Toowoomba, to the heart of the Liverpool Plains and surrounding regions travelled to the event hosted by Motherland NSW ambassador Georgina Simson, Premer.
Georgina first joined the Motherland village after the birth of her daughter during the pandemic, she felt isolated and struggled with anxiety.
"I remember finding the Motherland community and instantly felt like I'd found a safe space," she said.
"Motherland understands the challenges rural mums face, especially those that live on the land, the distances to town, the dwindling health services that mean even further travel for specialist visits, the seasonal challenges, the busy periods where you become, in essence, a single parent.
"Motherland has designed the first national online mothers group to provide a service that is easily accessed given the unique issues that rural mums face.
"I've met life-long friends and was able to fit the program around busy farm life plus having a toddler at home, which was a huge bonus."
The event featured a panel of rural women facilitated by Motherland founder and CEO Stephanie Trethewey, Deloraine, Tas, including leader of the Nationals in the Legislative Council Sarah Mitchell MLC, Gunnedah, Antola Trading general manager Katie Fissenden, Purlewaugh, and FOUND Regional co-founder and editorial director Steph Wanless, Armidale.
Throughout the day attendees connected with like minded rural women to share their personal experiences with the triumphs and tribulations of modern motherhood.
Ticket sales and a raffle raised money for Motherland, a national charity which advocates for the emotional wellbeing of rural mothers in Australia and delivers services that help build resilience and improve mental health outcomes.
The event at Spring Ridge was the last in a series of successful fundraising events for the charity, which included gatherings at Goondiwindi, Qld, and on Kangaroo Island, SA.
