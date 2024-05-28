Three Rivers Machinery adds another local dealership to its ranks

Central West NSW machinery dealership, Three Rivers Machinery, has announced its purchase of another renowned dealership in the region.
John and Bronwyn Plunkett, of Three Rivers Machinery, Warren, which also has dealerships at Narromine and Gilgandra, and earlier in May 2024 marked 40 years in business, have assumed ownership of Geronimo Farm Equipment, Dubbo.
As well as taking over the New Holland franchise from the previous franchisee, Three Rivers Machinery will now showcase more CNH brands across its four dealerships and will include Case IH, New Holland, Case Construction Equipment, K-Line Ag, Flexi-Coil and Horwood Bagshaw across all four locations, the company said in a statement.
Three Rivers Machinery dealer principal, John Plunkett, said the acquisition and expansion of the CNH offering made sense to achieve synergies for his business, while offering customers access to a wider range of machinery.
"Offering a more diverse range of products under the CNH banner means we're providing a more complete sales, parts and service solution for the customer base," he said.
"Our region is a mixture of broadacre, irrigation and mixed farms, including livestock. Making the whole CNH range available means we can meet whatever requirements our customers have across the Central West region.
"As a small business, the alignment of the CNH brands provides us with the economies of scale for sustainability.
"Our service technicians are CNH trained on both Case IH and New Holland equipment, with technicians and workshops at all four locations, as well as technicians available for on-farm service work."
Mr Plunkett said his family has had a continuous line of retail businesses in Warren for 128 years, including hardware, whitegoods, a supermarket, and now machinery.
"The Three Rivers team is led by our eldest daughter, Ruth, and our experienced management team who all live locally," he said.
"The business is structured in a professional corporate way, with a family business feel.
"Our number one objective is to provide quality agricultural equipment to our customers, with the highest level of service and support for the life of their equipment."
CNH business director for agriculture Australia New Zealand, Aaron Bett, said the family had deep, generational roots in the farming community and understood their customers' diverse requirements across the region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.