Family history aids pastoral understanding

Curiosity is often the driving force when people put pen to paper and record their journey satisfying that eternal inquisitiveness.
Other authors try to capture the emotional moment whether in fiction or non-fiction, while many write for the shear joy of writing.
In Cameron Archer's latest book, Resilience at the foot of the Brindabellas, we might find evidence of all three motives.
In this publication, the second of a proposed trilogy, Cameron is exploring his family connection with the development of the pastoral industry at Yass.
It has also been written to understand the connection between land and people; beginning with the thousands of years occupation by the Aborigine before their way of life was interrupted by the European settlers with their flocks of sheep.
As he succinctly expressed his desire, this book should satisfy some of the curiosity about the way Aborigine peoples and Europeans have used the land to make a sustainable living.
He has delved into the impact upon the landscape wrought by the European settlement, most significantly the lack of seasonal burning which gave rise to the thickness of forests, now thought to have been forever.
But also the changes to the wetlands and the hydration systems formed through millennia.
Focusing on his forbears place in the development of Cavan Station as a major pastoral holding and their subsequent taking of small holdings for their own pastoral ventures, Cameron has left an understanding of the evolution of the sheep industry.
His research has taken him deep in the origins of the pastoral industry through the primary sources, newspaper clippings, Cavan Station diaries and contemporary letters.
In that manner, he expresses with regret the little detail on the life of the Ngunnawal people. He has paid tribute to their husbandry, in the same way he has recorded with reference the story of his farming ancestors.
Although this is a book based on a narrow spectrum, it should be read with interest to understand our place in this country.
