Stretching boundaries: Em Armstrong connects rural women through movement

Creating a sense of belonging and community among more than 300 women scattered across some of the most remote parts of Australia is no easy feat.
In fact it takes a truly exception individual to make each person feel celebrated and valued every time they unroll their yoga mat.
Saltbush Stretch founder Em Armstrong, Hay, never set out to change the world, but her compassion and selflessness has transformed the lives of so many.
Em has created a safe space for rural women to move their bodies through yoga and pilates during both good days and bad, an impact that cannot be overstated.
Whether it's a young woman seeking solace from the pressures of early adulthood, a first-time mother prioritising a moment for herself, a farmer stretching her body after a long day's work, or a mature woman maintaining her mobility, Em is there, supporting them all.
Growing up on a sheep grazing property between Hay and Griffith, Em's always been a bush babe, and she's proud of it.
"When I was living in Sydney, I knew that I was always going to come back to the bush," she said.
"My husband and I would often come back to the farm on the weekends and being an hour from town we went from having everything at our fingertips to not having access to anything.
"So I wanted to do something for myself, something that I could do from home.
"I ran a half marathon, which was fabulous, but I hurt my knee and couldn't run so a friend took me to a yoga class."
Em quickly fell in love with the practice and completed her yoga teacher training in February 2018 before moving back to the country.
"I found it really difficult to inject myself into the community even though I was back in the community I'd been in my whole life," she said.
"I actually began teaching yoga in Hay, Goolgowi, Griffith, Carrathool and other surrounding towns and it allowed me to re-inject myself back into the community.
"While I was doing these physical classes, people would comment or direct message me on social media and say it looked amazing or they wished they had access to something like this in their town.
"I got all of this interaction from people in the bush who were never going to make a physical class, so I googled how to upload a video to a website, and that is how Saltbush Stretch began.
"Looking back on it, it was pretty wild, and I honestly don't know how people actually gave me their money, but it was a starting point.
"Then COIVD-19 hit and that changed the whole game."
While the rest of humanity transitioned to the remote world, Em and her squad babes were one step ahead.
"The moment of going fully online has changed my whole business and funnily enough five years later I've just opened a studio in Hay," she said.
"We've had more than 400 people through the studio and 300 online. I've got five staff mixed between the studio and online and if you said that to me two years ago, I wouldn't have believed you.
"People often ask me how did I know what to do, and trial and error is my answer.
"I'm forever the optimist but I think there is an element of failure that stops people. Don't get me wrong no one ever wants to fail, but how does anyone move forward if they don't try.
"Obviously it plays on your mind, the population of Hay is under 3000 people and I didn't just rent the building, I bought it.
"But by sharing my story I hope to inspire someone else in a rural or regional town to do their hobby, have a side hustle, or buy an old building and do it up."
Reflecting on her journey, Em said she's most proud of backing herself and taking a leap of faith.
"There is just so much noise out there, and people said I was mad, but I'm proud I just kept chipping away at my goal," she said.
"I like to push boundaries and be a bit out there, and I want to share that with other women.
"You can literally wear whatever you want, move your body, feel good within yourself and have the confidence to say what you want to say.
"Having that expressiveness as a woman in the bush is so incredibly important."
With many new exciting projects in the pipeline, if you'd like to follow Em's journey or learn more about Saltbush Stretch visit @saltbushstretch on Instagram or Facebook.
