AWI says wool levy message received loud and clear

The ACM Agri WoolPoll survey results, published in The Land last week, showed the majority of respondents believed they were not getting value for money from the wool levy.
To get value for their levy contributions, some wool growers asked for Australian Wool Innovation, which is part funded by the levy and part by government, to explore new markets, provide better marketing and to get a better wool price.
AWI CEO John Roberts believes the organisation is doing many of the tasks already, but needs to communicate that better with wool growers.
"I don't think some wool growers fully understand the work that we are doing and that's not a criticism," Mr Roberts said.
"I think it has always been our biggest challenge, actually articulating what we do.
"Whether it be in Beyond the Bale, through the media, or talking face-to-face.
"There are 60,000 growers out there and it's going to be hard to get it to everybody.
"It's clear to me that we have got do a better job at explaining what we do."
Mr Roberts said one of the hurdles AWI has to overcome is demonstrating the effectiveness of its marketing.
"I don't want to come across defensive, but it is hard to see what we are doing because we don't do a lot of marketing in Australia," he said.
"The population's not here and a lot of the headwinds we are facing aren't here. They are where the vast majority of wool is consumed.
"There is a lot of work being done in this space, promoting the green UK credentials, but we just don't spend marketing dollars here.
"We've done Australian campaigns over the years and you know, they might make wool growers feel good, but they don't yield in terms of how many eyeballs see them or changing the perception of consumers."
An improvement in the wool index price would benefit growers and AWI alike and Mr Roberts said they were "sharing the pain".
I'm convinced that when things do turn around, wool's going to come out looking very good.- John Roberts, CEO of Australian Wool Innovation
"When it comes to the wool price, we share the frustration just as much as growers do," he said.
"The nature of our levy being percentage based, we are dependent on volume and price, so we are on the same journey as the wool grower.
"If their revenue is down, our revenue is down.
"But they could be absolutely be forgiven for saying when we're doing this sort of marketing, that's all very well, but it's not being reflected in the auction room.
"I share that frustration.
"What I will say is that we're not the only commodity that's suffering right now with the global economic downturn. I'm convinced that when things do turn around, wool's going to come out looking very good.
"I've just returned from Europe where wool is very much a targeted fibre, particularly with the push towards sustainability."
Mr Roberts said shearing training schools and biological shearing research and development would continue to be prioritised.
"Those two initiatives will still be a big priority and we can't take the foot off the pedal," he said.
