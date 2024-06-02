Soybeans soldier on in an interminably wet year

A challenging growing season for soybeans in northern NSW and much of Queensland has proved to be something of a testimonial to crop resistance.
On-going wet weather - thankfully without the floods - but with long durations of low sunlight overcast conditions created an ideal opportunity for pest and disease to have a proper go at the durable legume.
"But soybeans are tough," says Soy Australia industry development officer Judy Plath, who farms with her husband Jeff at Childers, south of Bundaberg, Qld.
"We've had a pretty challenging season for soybeans with excess rain in many of our main growing regions. But they have handled that excess wet weather quite well."
In the valleys of the Northern Rivers crops dealt with sodden paddocks yielded better than average in some localities.
Mrs Plath reported that a greater percentage of the harvest thus far has been sold into the full-fat category, which is processed for livestock feed with edible 2 and edible 1 grades not as common as expected in a drier season.
Prices for full fat have been around $750 a tonne with a $50/t rise for each upward grade so growers have been well rewarded for their perseverance.
"Most growers had more rain than they wanted and that made it challenging for weed and insect control," she says.
A fair amount of fungal attack this year meant an increased use of fungicides for rust and anthracnose. Mrs Plath predicts greater use of the chemical as part of normal crop maintenance in coming seasons.
"The strategic use of fungicides could become standard practice," she says.
Insect populations not seen for years included silver leaf whitefly on the Northern Rivers this year while dreaded fall army worm was spied and reported in two crops, although damage was minimal.
New plant varieties will help future growers manage challenging seasons but the industry is currently without a breeding program, although GRDC is currently engaging with new partners to drive an ongoing soybean breeding program.
"A challenging season like this one demonstrated how tough soybeans are," says Mrs Plath. "The fact that they were able to survive and grow and yield well reinforces why soybeans are such a great fit for a rotational system."
Hayman variety, bred under the now dissolved Australian breeding program, and tested at the NSW DPI farm near Grafton, proved not only popular to sow but made it through to the finish line in all growing areas from northern NSW to Ingham, Qld, reports Mrs Plath.
"Being suited to a later planting window worked in the variety's favour this year with a dry start to summer and a wet finish," she said.
"While the yields of some weather affected crops have been disappointing, at least growers were still been able to harvest their soybeans in most cases.
"Unfortunately the relentless wet conditions in some areas meant some growers struggled to get their winter window soybeans planted and have missed out on a crop this season."
Richmond variety, also bred and tested the same way as Hayman, was planted in greater area this year and survived the long damp to return good yields and surprising quality, with quality dependent on how much weather the crop had to handle, Mrs Plath says.
Other varieties that were popular this season included Soy Australia varieties Kuranda, grown from Maryborough north; New Bunya in the south along with PBA varieties Fernside and Dominator.
The old stand-by, free from plant breeders' royalties, remains Asgrow (A6785) and crops planted before Christmas yielded well but later sowing was penalised.
Mrs Plath says the variety's buff hilum doesn't sell as well in a market that prefers clear hilum in its soy latte, or grilled tofu.
Not withstanding the interminable wet weather all Australian grown soybeans from Burrinjuck in the Murrumbidgee to Cowrie on the northern Tablelands - and lately the newly developed Gwydir, which hopes to take the industry down the western river after which it was named - all come to market with a non-genetically modified guarantee and a reputation for grower best practice.
"It has been pleasing to see the uptake of Australian-bred varieties," Mrs Plath says. "New varieties bred for Aussie conditions are the key to managing difficult seasons like this one."
Before its finish last year the GRDC invested more than $5 million over 11 years into the Australian national soybean breeding program with CSIRO and the NSW DPI.
"The investment delivered new varieties and advanced breeding material remains in the development pipeline. The conclusion of this investment opened the path for new investment opportunities," said a GRDC spokesperson.
"This previous investment finished with all three parties determining that there are better models for soybean breeding. GRDC is committed to ongoing investment to support soybean breeding for Australian grain growers.
"Our new approach to investing in soybean breeding aligns with Soy Australia's strategic objective to increase annual production to 150,000 tonnes per year by improving production in existing areas and expanding into new production areas.
"GRDC is looking for new partners with different ideas to invest in the next phase of breeding that may involve different approaches including introduction and selection for Australian environments. We advertised a request for tender last year and that process is still underway."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.