Pulgamurtie, the latest station up for grabs with 'bioregion' credentials

Bioregion has for a while been a buzz word used by government departments to characterise large land areas that showcase natural environmental features.
But, it is now increasingly popping up in property advertisements, to lure a growing market of biodiversity investors seeking natural capital assets.
The latest outback property to feature bioregions in its sale pitch is Pulgamurtie Station, 235 kilometres north-east of Broken Hill, that has been held in the Roberts family since 1949 and is being marketed by Colliers.
"A very well-balanced cattle and sheep station in western NSW, one with strong productive capacity and significant environmental features, has come on the market," the Colliers' advertisement states.
"Pulgamurtie Station is home to the largest lake in the bioregion.
"Pulgamurtie Station offers a tremendous opportunity for prospective purchasers to acquire a substantial pastoral holding with extensive lake and creek systems that offer feed and water security."
Colliers head of agribusiness, Rawdon Briggs, said impact investors or environmental and philanthropic buyers were attracted to properties with certain bioregion characteristics to offset assets with carbon and/or "terrestrial considerations".
Such "impact investors" were purposefully making investments that helped them tick certain social and environmental benefits while also generating financial returns.
"Bioregions wasn't a word used frequently, but that has changed in the past two years," Mr Briggs said.
"It's a phrase used by departmental peoples and used by impact investors to take environmental consideration in anything they purchase."
Pulgamutie Station comprises 74,663 hectares (184,493 acres) and offers the type of scale and diversity that is rarely on offer in the western division.
It has a carrying capacity in the order of 17,000 to 20,000 dry sheep equivalent, and in recent years has transitioned from a mixed enterprise of cattle and sheep, to now all cattle.
Colliers national director Jesse Manuel said the station was an attractive breeding and backgrounding property and would operate well as a stand alone enterprise, or suit a larger supply chain business.
"The property is well located for the widespread sourcing and marketing of livestock, being centrally located to a range of renowned livestock regions including the Channel Country, Riverina and South Australia's pastoral region," Mr Manuel said.
With its abundant feed at present, the property would serve well as a depot for cattle coming out of the northern regions for backgrounding on route to southern markets.
"There are significant value-add opportunities at Pulgamurtie such as increasing productivity through further development of water infrastructure and fencing in the north west part of the property, and the possibility of cropping on the lakes country, subject to necessary approvals," Mr Briggs said.
"Having been run very conservatively in recent years, the property offers abundant feed at present."
The station complex comprises a five bedroom homestead, workers accommodation, workshop, various other shedding, loading yards, a full complement of plant and equipment, and airstrip.
There are five sets of stockyards and 14 water points across the property of mostly dams and one flowing bore.
Pulgamurtie Station is being offered for sale on a walk-in walk-out basis, by expressions of interest, closing June 13 at 4pm.
For further information, contact Jesse Manuel on 0421 550 242 or Rawdon Briggs on 0428 651 144.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.